Mohamed Muizzu is the new president of the Maldives: he won the run-off against the outgoing president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Muizzu had already obtained the majority of votes during the first round of the elections, when he obtained 46 percent. In the runoff he prevailed with 53 percent. Foreign policy was a central issue of the election campaign: Muizzu, of the right-wing conservative National People’s Congress party, had explicitly promised to increase ties with China, moving away from traditional Indian influence. On the contrary, Solih, from the centre-right party, had said he wanted to strengthen relations with India.