Indian authorities have indicted Indian writer Arundhati Roy on charges of using inflammatory language and promoting hostility between different ethnic groups in a speech in 2010, thirteen years ago. Roy is best known for the bestseller The God of Small Things, with which she won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1997, and has always been very critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindu, nationalist and conservative, and who in recent years has introduced several limitations on freedom of expression.

The case concerns a conference held on 21 October 2010 in New Delhi on the issue of Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region on the border between India and Pakistan that has been at the center of a complex territorial conflict for decades. During the conference, Roy recalled how a journalist had insistently asked her whether Kashmir was “an integral part of India”, and she had replied that “it had never been an integral part of India”, and that “even the government Indian had accepted that it was not an integral part of India.”

The accusations start from the report of a Kashmiri Hindu activist who in 2010 had accused Roy and other conference participants of wanting to “threaten public peace and security” and of promoting “the separation of Kashmir from India”. A New Delhi police spokesperson confirmed that the government had approved the indictment against Roy, a step that is required for certain types of crimes in India.

An official from the Delhi region quoted by the New York Times added that Modi’s government was also considering indicting Roy for sedition, but according to the official it would not do so because the Indian Supreme Court is making a decision on the validity of the law that regulates it, dating back to the colonial period. Indicted along with Roy was Sheikh Showkat Hussain, a Kashmiri law professor who attended the event.

Among other things, Roy had criticized Modi in his 2017 novel The Ministry of Supreme Happiness, which focuses mainly on India before his election as the country’s prime minister in 2014.

Although never explicitly named, Modi is recognizable by the epithet “the darling of Gujarat”, given that before becoming Prime Minister of India he had been Prime Minister of that Indian state. The novel also talks about the clashes in Gujarat in 2002, during which the Muslim minority was attacked by part of the Hindu majority: 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus were killed, hundreds were injured and hundreds of mosques and temples were destroyed. Modi never apologized for what happened and did not take any official position of condemnation. Many held him to be the main person responsible for the spread of violence between Hindus and Muslims: since he has been in government, he has adopted an increasingly nationalist and repressive policy towards dissent, including that of the press.

The charges against Roy and Hussain were formalized days after New Delhi police searched the homes and offices of dozens of journalists who work for NewsClick, a news site known to be critical of the Indian government. A city court ordered a ten-day pre-trial detention period for the site’s founder, who along with another person was charged in a rather vague manner with crimes under the “Law on the Prevention of Illegal Activities”.

– Read also: The Indian government blocks the Internet like no other in the world