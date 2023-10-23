It cannot be otherwise than that the designer finds the Tesla Model X very beautiful, as evidenced by this Model X clone.

Elon Musk is a genius. An oracle. An omnipotent living god. Everything he does turns to gold. He is a true prophet. Joking aside, in many cases Musk is not far off. Teslas are currently unavailable, while many other brands are having great difficulty marketing EVs profitably.

But not everything is brilliant about De Muskias’s imaginations. The Yoke (that half steering wheel) is nothing more than a gimmick. But yes, you don’t necessarily HAVE to order them, of course. Then there are the Falcon doors of the Tesla Model X. Also a toy that doesn’t really have a function. Is it cool? Oh, absolutely. But it is a lot of effort and development costs for a toy. That is precisely the reason that the idea is hardly copied. Until today!

Tesla Model X clone

Because this is the GAC Aion Hyper HT. We cannot escape the thought that this car is somewhat inspired by the Tesla Model X. It is a typical Chinese car. That wasn’t a very good description 20 years ago, but not anymore in 2023.

The styling of the GAC is not offensive, but a bit generic. It’s like asking the AI ​​to design a Model X for 10 other car brands and this is what you get. But the car is certainly not ugly. To get an idea of ​​the car: the device is 4.95 meters long, 1.92 meters wide and 1.70 meters high.

The entry-level version has a 400v architecture and a single motor, placed on the rear axle. This delivers 245 hp and 355 Nm, allowing you to sprint to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

More importantly, you can reach 600 km on a full battery with this Model You can charge 140 km in 10 minutes. That’s not wrong.

Also with 800V

All other versions of the GAC Aion Hyper GT (what a name) have 800v architecture, just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Porsche Taycan, for example. The engine is then a lot more powerful: 355 hp and 430 Nm. This allows you to suddenly sprint to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

The difference in the versions is in the batteries. With the simplest battery you can reach 670 km, the larger battery is good for 770 km of range. Again, all CLTC, so you have to subtract about 20% to get an indication for the WLTP.

By the way, not all versions of the GAC Aion Hyper GT have the falcon-style doors. Because we also see photos of the interior with a large panoramic roof. Of course that is not possible with those doors. So you can choose one or the other.

It is not known whether the car will come to the Netherlands. Probably not, then. On the other hand, there are currently a lot of new Chinese brands selling EVs in the Netherlands, so don’t be surprised if this Model

This article Model X clone has a nicer interior than the original first appeared on Ruetir.