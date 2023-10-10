The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) offers several modalities for workers affiliated to it, one of them is Mode 40, which applies to those who are part of the Social Security Law of 73.

This alternative is aimed at workers who registered with the IMSS before July 1, 1997; Registration for this modality is not very complicated and in fact it can be done for free, either in person or virtually.

This law of ’73, officially known as Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime, does not establish that workers must contribute the last 5 years prior to the pension, Nor does it mention that members must wait until age 55, 60 or 65 to start contributing.

How many years should you contribute in Modality 40?

In this regime, the amount of time that the member can contribute depends on his or her individual circumstances, economic capacity and pension objectives. That is to say, there is actually no general rule for Mode 40, the only thing you should do is find a strategy personalized to your needs.

It should be noted that if you are under IMSS regime 97, Modality 40 will not generate a significant impact on your pension, since it will depend on the contributions you have made to your Afore.

From what age can you contribute in Modality 40?

Unlike the other modalities, In this there is no fixed age range to register in Modality 40, because those people who at some point contributed to the IMSS, regardless of their age, have the option of registering in this program to start with your voluntary contributions and improve your future pension.

However, it is important to highlight that those who will soon retire under Law 73 who have stopped contributing for a previous period, no longer than 5 years without contributing, can take full advantage of this benefit by enrolling in Modality 40 at 60. year old.

If you want to know how to improve your pension through this modality, the first thing you should do is verify if you meet the pension requirements established by the IMSS, among which are:

Belong to Law 73 of Social Security. Be between 60 and 64 years of age to opt for the old-age unemployment pension or over 65 for the old-age pension. Have a minimum of 500 weeks of contributions in your work history. Not having stopped contributing to the IMSS for more than 5 continuous years.

This modality can provide you with good benefits, taking advantage of them and maximizing your pension will depend on your financial situation.

