Director Francis Lawrence reveals it was a mistake to release The Hunger Games: Mockingjay in two parts.

The Hunger Games franchise returns to the movies with the upcoming prequel film, Ballad of songbirds and snakes, which will premiere next month. This story takes place decades before the events of the original four films. However, the franchise’s director, Francis Lawrence, has revealed in a recent interview with People that he regrets splitting the final installment of the book into two films.

In the interview, Lawrence explained that while he and the creative team acknowledged that both halves of Mockingjay had their own dramatic questions, he’s still unsure if it was the right decision for fans. The division of “Mockingjay” into two films generated frustration since they had to wait a year to see the conclusion of the story, instead of the typical week of waiting between episodes of a television series.

This is how he explains it:

“I totally regret it. I’m totally sorry. I’m not sure everyone does it, but I definitely do it. What I realized in retrospect, and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of anger from fans, critics and people in the division, is that I realized it was frustrating. And I can understand it. In a TV episode, if you have a cliffhanger, you have to wait a week or you can just binge and then you can watch the next episode. But making people wait a year, I think, seemed disingenuous to me, even if it wasn’t. Our intentions were not to be disingenuous.”

“We actually got more on screen in the book than in any of the other movies because you’re approaching four hours of screen time for the final book. But… I see and understand how this frustrated people.”

Francis Lawrence (cordonpress)

The director appreciates the thematic richness present in the stories and would like to repeat them in the future.

“At first I liked being part of the series because the stories are great. But what was always gratifying was that they were always about something. Suzanne Collins always writes from a thematic basis. The originals were about the consequences of war. The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is about the state of nature. That’s what makes them feel rich and not shallow, and I think that’s why they’ve stood the test of time, honestly… If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she thinks fits the world of Panem, whether it’s with new people or familiar characters like Finnick, Haymitch, whoever. I would be very interested in seeing it and being a part of it. But I have no impulse to just say: I would love to make the Finnick games. He’s a great character, but what are the thematic underpinnings that make him worth telling and relevant?”

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released on November 17, 2023.