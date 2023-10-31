Every year there are more people who celebrate Halloween in our country. A “terrifying” holiday that has an irresistible appeal, especially for the little ones in the house. Perhaps in Spain it is not yet customary to experience this tradition as much in the first person as it happens in the United States, but that does not mean that new and varied related proposals emerge every October.

And as it could not be otherwise, this can also be said of new technologies, which know how to join the party when the occasion requires it. In this article, in fact, we are going to talk to you about the best mobile applications and games to succeed with your children on Halloween. Pay attention, because surely many of them can also be fun for adults.

Halloween Farm: Monster Family

There are many traditions linked in one way or another to Halloween, especially in North America. And one of the best known, even if only from what has been seen in movies and series, is decorating the garden. That, to a certain extent, is what the game Halloween Farm: Monster Family proposes.

To explain it clearly, it is a title simulating those of creating your own farm, so fashionable for some time now, but with a theme typical of this time of year, and with all kinds of “creepy” characters. Pumpkin crops, as it could not be otherwise, play a fundamental role.

Halloween – Kids Puzzles

One of the aspects that characterizes Halloween is its great variety of incarnations. During your celebration it is possible to find everything from the most terrifying movies or games to other options clearly designed for the little ones in the house. In this case, this app would clearly belong to the latter.

This is a typical puzzle game, with different tests to learn by playing, only with the particularity of having its own horror aesthetic. Horror for children, of course, since all the monsters have the sweetest and most harmless appearance.

Hidden Object: Happy Halloween

Among the many games that can be downloaded today in the form of applications, hidden object games can simply form a genre of their own. Its concept is very simple, and at the same time entertaining, a bit in line with the classic Where’s Wally books? Basically, it is about searching for this or that thing in different scenarios.

On this occasion, everything has a Halloween atmosphere, with haunted houses, black cats, ghosts and really neat and attractive art.

Hidden Object Halloween Haunts

Another hidden object game, just as fun for children as it is for adults. Its mechanism is identical to that of the previous game, only changing the scenarios and artistic style. Here there are more pumpkins and autumn tones, but the truth is that It is equally striking and entertaining.

The meaning of the game, simple at its base, It is completed by collecting collections, rewards and other additions. that increase your interest. We are sure that neither the little ones in the house nor their parents will be able to play just one game.

Halloween Desserts Recipes

For some time now, Halloween has also served as inspiration for “cooks” of all ages, inspiring eye-catching and cute recipes with which to surprise during the party. Especially when it comes to desserts.

This application allows you to choose and learn to make all types of creations, also explained in a simple way and through tutorials. Another different way to prepare for Halloween, which is also perfectly enjoyable with the family..