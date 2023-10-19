It is not necessary to be a scientist to observe some things around us. To begin with, there are more and more people who spend the day glued to their mobile phone, no matter where they are: at home, at work, traveling on the bus, etc. When can it really be considered an addiction and how to detect it? What does science think about it?

Naturally, for some time now numerous different studies have emerged addressing the issue, and most conclude that, indeed, There is an increasing addiction to both mobile phones and the Internet. The problem is no longer that one spends countless hours in front of the screen of one’s device, but probably in everything one stops doing as a result.

Spain, leader in the use of mobile phones and the Internet

There are many different ways to interpret the data, varying depending on each observer, but some of them leave little room for doubt. For example, recent studies that They point out that Spain is the Euro country where people spend the most time using mobile phones and the Internet. Social networks, as one might expect, are largely to blame for this, but they are not the only ones.

To get an idea of ​​the degree of dependence we currently have on mobile phones, you only need to take a look at the average time spent with them. The average is practically three and a half hours per user. Although the figure is growing among the youngest sector of the population, which It often reaches six hours a day.

These are especially striking figures, if one bears in mind that Spain, like all of Europe, has a population that is tending to age, and that many elderly people do not use any type of technological device, or if they do, it is only occasionally. Some data that speaks for itself.

In fact, of the many reports that have been published on the subject, it is said that middle-aged people are the only ones, arguably, who use mobile phones to a limited extent. That is, to watch something and then disconnect. Quite the opposite of what happens among the youngest, with high risks of suffering from addiction, science points out.

Nomophobia, stress and anxiety: science warns of the risks of mobile addiction

According to scientists around the world, the consequences of cell phone and Internet addiction are not something that can be seen at some point in the future, but are already among us. To begin with, two of the Aspects of greatest concern are stress and anxiety levels.

Going into details, it has been shown that prolonged use of mobile phones and other similar devices increases cortisol levels, a hormone that is triggered in risk situations. This happens due to the constant need that many people seem to have to be answered or asked questions, whether through WhatsApp, networks and other tools.

On the other hand, it is nomophobia, a disorder that we could call modern, and that is clearly linked to current technology. The cases that occur increase every day, and their consequences are clear: problems relating to reality, imbalances in self-esteem and serious inconveniences when facing goals such as work or studies.

Of course, if something also characterizes nomophobia, it is addiction to cell phones and the Internet. All those who suffer from it cannot turn away from technology for even a moment, practically panicking when they are disconnected.