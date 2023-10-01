The AC Milan striker reshared the Inter player’s appeal for peace for the situation in Armenia on social media, who responded by thanking him

Henrikh Mkhitaryan always stands out for its proximity to Armenia. The Inter midfielder, author of a brace at Milanin the last derby, he wrote a message about the latest events in his country. In fact, a project is currently underway conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh regionterritory halfway between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The midfielder’s words: “After a ten-month block, on 19 September, the Azerbaijani army bombed Nagorno-Karabakh. It breaks my heart when I learn the stories of trauma, loss and grave human rights violations for thousands of Armenian families who have been forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and they are fleeing en masse to Armenia. The situation in which the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh live today is reminiscent of the darkest hours of history.

We often return to these dark pages of indiscriminate killings, ethnic cleansing and concentration camps with remorse, regretting that no one did enough to stop them. We cannot bring back the victims of these past atrocities, but there is still time to prevent genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. In the midst of this horror we need the immediate mobilization of emergency humanitarian assistance through the Lachin corridor, as well as the dispatch and deployment of international monitoring missions to put an end to these crimes against humanity. Now it is essential that international leaders speak out against ethnic cleansing and use all possible political tools to end hostilities in the region. Children have the right to live peacefully in their homeland.”

The appeal of the Nerazzurri player it was also shared on social media by Olivier Giroud. The Armenian player then responded to the Milan center forward with these words: “There is only one team in football when it comes to humanity. Thank you Olivier Giroud“. Beyond the colors of the derby for peace.

October 1, 2023 (modified October 1, 2023 | 4:58 pm)

