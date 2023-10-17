Suara.com – The Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, spoke out regarding the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) to allow someone who is not yet 40 years old to run for president or vice president as long as they have experience as a regional head who is elected through a general election.

Responding to this, Gibran said that it was not only him who had the opportunity to become a presidential or vice presidential candidate at a young age, but many others.

“It’s not just me who has the opportunity,” said Gibran, quoted by Suara.com via the Surakarta News YouTube channel, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

He stated that many young leaders have the potential to become presidential or vice presidential candidates. He mentioned several regional head officials such as Kendal Regent Dico Ganinduto, Trenggalek Regent M. Nur Arifin, Deputy Governor of East Java Emil Dardak, Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution and Bukit Tinggi Mayor Erman Safar.

Also Read: Poster of Ganjar – Mahfud Viral on Social Media Ahead of Megawati’s Announcement Tomorrow

“There are many (young leaders who have potential) who are trying in Central Java, Dico,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Gibran will also discuss his vice presidential offer with the PDIP leadership after opening the opportunity for conditions through regional heads. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at the Jakarta PDIP DPP Office.

“Wait for my meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) with the leaders of the PDI Perjuangan party,” he said.

According to him, the offer was not a personal matter. He said that this matter should have been consulted with many leaders in the party that oversees him.

“This is not a personal problem, we have to consult with many people (in the party),” he said.

Also read: Will be announced tomorrow, Benny Rhamdani provides leaks about Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate with the initials M

It is known that the Constitutional Court has granted the petition for case number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 regarding the minimum age for presidential and vice presidential candidates in Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning Elections.

____________________

Contributor: Ayuni Farah