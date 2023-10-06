Taurus

Raise your spirits, put a smile on your lips, remember that Venus is your planet and it is about to pass, it will arrive on the 8th.

You have great opportunities in front of you, but you have to remove the mask from your eyes and see things as they are without exaggerating events.

All this that you have been experiencing has been growth for your knowledge.

Gemini

Good fortune, abundance, triumph, success and prosperity is what surrounds you personally.

Your attraction and your magnetism will help you a lot to open any door, no matter how closed it may be, and when it comes to travel, everything is in your favor, because this month and the rest of the year you will have many trips.

Sagittarius

You are at the closing of cycles. This coming eclipse, both solar and lunar, you are feeling strongly. They are the changes that life is giving you, but super favorable.

You will feel peace, serenity, tranquility, with your hand on your waist, as you know how to do.

Take advantage of the two to five of this week, and next week, the 14th, which is the eclipse, you will have great news about what you negotiate this week.

Aquarium

Jupiter is the planet of triumph, success, abundance and prosperity, trips abroad, and philosophy. It’s time to push yourself to make one or more of your dreams come true.

Take advantage of this week and the next, because everything that you visualize, decree and affirm this week will come to fruition.

