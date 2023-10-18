Aries

Very obvious signs will be arriving that will guide you in making decisions related to your work and professional life.

This is an auspicious moment, since You will receive excellent proposals during this week, it is the right time to continue with your studies or start new onesas well as to close and open cycles.

There are many very favorable aspects for you, thanks to the positive influence of the sun in Libra.

Taurus

This week is presented as exceptional in terms of power and success, encompassing the physical, mental and spiritual.

It’s a magical week where It is advisable to leave the past behind and, if necessary, ask for forgiveness or accept someone’s forgiveness.

It is crucial to put aside your ego and take advantage of the magnetism you possess, especially at events and meetings, as this will provide you with great benefits.

Leo

You are experiencing an exceptional moment, marked by a solar eclipse that opens doors wide.

With your charisma, attraction and magnetism, It is crucial to take advantage of these qualities, as novel experiences could arise in your life.especially in the area of ​​love and romance.

Virgo

For Virgos, you are in one of your most favorable periods, thanks to the influence of Mercury, your planet, transiting through the sign of Libra and then moving towards Scorpio.

Mercury is offering you its support directly, facilitating the progress of something that previously did not advance, did not work or did not flow as you expected.

Fish

Pisces, the wheel of fortune turns completely in your favor, impacting all aspects: physical, mental and spiritual.

In this great moment of your life, you are making exceptional decisions that have the potential to take you out of your comfort zone or ingrained habits.

Take advantage of the energy of the sun in Libra, which is opening new paths, doors and offering great opportunities for you.

