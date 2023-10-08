In life what every human being is peace, love, tranquility and harmony around you, that is why Mizada Mohamed shares the secret that will allow you to have them in your home and thus you can have the light and balance that you so desire.

Likewise, he points out that It is important to do it during the full moonbut above all do it with the most positive energy, “excited, happy, smiling and cheering ourselves on.”

You will need

Procedure

With your left hand you will take your three quartz crystals, you will keep them there while you light both candles.

At the same time that you light your candles, with the most positive energy you will say the phrase: “My home is peace, light, harmony and happiness.” You will also light your incense.

Then you will imagine that your house is full of the colors of your crystals, pink, purple and green, visualizing them with the help of incense will help you vibrate in that peace, love, harmony and happiness that you want in your home and in this way they will all open the channels of abundance.

You will then repeat the following decrees:

“Peace, love and harmony reign in my home, we all vibrate high in the frequency of unconditional love. We are total love, communication flows in perfect harmony, we live in love, light and joy”

That said, you will place your quartz in the container next to the candles and incense until the latter goes out, then you will extinguish the candles and place the quartz in the space of the home where you will spend more time together as a family or couple.

You will do this “magic recipe” once a month so that the channels of abundance in the economy and love open and your home is filled with that peace that you long for.

YC

