Aries

Use your social relationships to advance more quickly in everything that has to do with art, beauty, communication, public relations, purchases and sales.

There are very important family meetings or events with which you will not only be filled with joy, love and peace, but you will also learn something or they will give you some information or advice that you need at these moments in your life.

Everything related to your professional life, let it flow this week. Listen to proposals, listen to offers, and wait to make decisions starting October 14 or 15 when we are already in the new moon.

For now just listen, observe and analyze, and make decisions on the next new Moon.

Taurus

The eclipse is in Libra, and so is your Venus. This means that everything related to home, family, and the dynamics of loved ones is marked in your favor because there is excellent communication.

Remember that Mercury is precisely in Libra, which helps you make any situation of “they don’t understand me or they don’t understand me” to be very clear that they do understand you and understand you.

In terms of studies, it is a good week to start or continue. You will also receive good news in economic or professional matters.

Gemini

Providence is totally with you, there will be nothing and no one that will take away from you what belongs to you by right of conscience., don’t get angry, don’t give the power of your life to others. Don’t let it show, because it shows when you’re upset and you give strength and power to those people who know exactly how to move you from your center.

Put all your creativity into action, make calls, send emails, knock on doors. You are in twists, changes and transformations.

Listen to the people close to you who can bring you positive things, and do not pay attention to those who do not have your way of speaking, expressing, charisma and friendliness.

Cancer

Through your work relationships, you will make very important contacts that will benefit you in the short term, especially from November 10 onwards. The work relationship you establish this week will give you important results.

Pay attention and continue what you started on the New Moon, the energy of the eclipse and the positive influence of the Sun in Libra will help you enormously.

Take advantage of the joy, happiness and good spirits that these stars give you. You are in an important moment, so if you realize that you are restless or desperate, do not make impulsive decisions. Watch and trust that things will fall into place.

Leo

Everything that has to do with pending negotiations, signatures, contracts, agreements and agreements is marked very favorable. Communication, expression, and negotiation are in your favor.

Take advantage of the positive influence of Mercury in Libra as this is a good time for studies, so if you want to start or continue with studies, it is an auspicious week.

You will also receive good news in economic and professional matters. The new Moon and the eclipse in Libra will give you opportunities to advance in different aspects of your life, so take advantage of these positive energies.

Virgo

You are planning trips, house moves, and remodeling; You can also consider job changes, since there are good proposals. This is a good time to put your ideas into action.

The 10th, 11th and 12th are especially important, do some soul searching to make sure you are on the right path.

Starting on October 14, with the new Moon and the eclipse, wonderful channels of abundance will open in the workplace. If you want to take a trip or plan it, this week is perfect.

Libra

Jupiter is giving you a magic wand, so you have mental power, intuition and perception.

Take advantage of the positive influence of the Sun in your sign and prepare for the eclipse in Libra.

Good news awaits you personally, family, financially and sentimentally. You are ready to receive job proposals that will come into your life; You are going through a period of growth and opportunity, so make the most of it.

Scorpion

There is an evolution of something stopped, something that you thought would not move, begins to move forward starting this week.

You have the strength, power and energy to achieve what you want in any area of ​​your life.because you are at an important moment to make decisions and take important steps.

There is also the possibility of a sentimental reunion or resolving differences at home, giving you peace and tranquility.

Sagittarius

There are good offers and they will continue to come because you are in a time of winningbut the final decision is yours.

Avoid getting upset over unimportant things, this is a good week to flow, listen to proposals and receive what you deserve. Trust in the abundance that the universe has for you.

Control your impulses and focus on who you are, what you want and where you are going. You are in an important moment, so avoid getting upset over simple things and focus on what really matters.

Capricorn

You are faced with good options, but the decision is yours, analyze, observe and check the path you have taken to get to where you are. Recognize yourself, applaud yourself and be aware of who you are and what you have achieved.

This will help you make decisions supported by your own self-worth. Great planetary aspects are opening in front of you.

Observe, check and analyze instead of making impulse decisions, and if you need advice, go ahead. This period suits you in your personal and professional life.

Aquarium

You might be under a bit of pressure for not knowing how to delegate.Simple, ask for help, raise your hand, but end up doing what you have to do.

Focus on what you know how to do, especially shopping, sales, public relations, art, beauty, creativity and imagination. This is a good time to receive support.

Uranus in Taurus is not affecting you negatively, on the contrary, it pushes you to do what you must. Don’t convince yourself that you have many things to do, delegate and focus on what gives you success and productivity.

Fish

Everything related to associations, trips, house changes, remodeling, love and formalization of relationships is marked very favorable.

You are in an auspicious week, but these positive energies will accompany you until approximately the 14th.

Stay tuned for advice, messages and calls. Think about the people who can be of help right now for the plans you have in mind.

There is news at home that will fill you with peace and joy.. Furthermore, your economy will experience wonderful growth. Take advantage of these opportunities and trust in the abundance that is coming into your life.

