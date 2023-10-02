Aries

Opportunities and new challenges arrive, especially October 3 and 4 will be very important daysYes, you are going to receive calls that are very convenient for your economic life.

The Sun is in Libra and you are in the same Cross which is the cardinal Aries-Cancer-Libra-Capricorn.

This entry of Mercury into Libra will help you make something that you had in mind and wanted to happen come true, you will see the answer between the 3rd and the 4th. It is a week of work starts with changes in your economy.

If there is no romantic relationship out there, then you will meet someone or there will be something that has to do with romance for all Aries this week.

Taurus

Raise your spirits, put a smile on your lips, remember that Venus is your planet and it is about to pass, it will arrive on the 8th.

You have great opportunities in front of you, but you have to take off the mask from your eyes and see things as they are without exaggerating events. All this that you have been experiencing has been growth for your knowledge.

This week is a very nice week, there are reunions with yourself, reunions with your family, very good changes in your economy, that will give you a lot of peace of mind and also You are going to close a cycle that will allow you to feel a lot of peace.

Gemini

Good fortune, abundance, triumph, success and prosperity is what surrounds you personally.

Your attraction and your magnetism will help you a lot to open any door, no matter how closed it may be, and when it comes to travel, everything is in your favor, because this month and the rest of the year you will have many trips.

In your professional environment there is something, it could be in a meeting, event, meeting, an agreement, an agreement, a contract, something that suits you for your short-term future, that is, for the end of this month of October.

Cancer

There will be a rebirth of your self with your being, this means that You are going to rediscover lost pieces with yourself to give you your place and your value.

The Sun in Libra is giving you that interesting opportunity to put your cards on the table in your family environment, you will have that opportunity to say what you want and what you need. It is time to receive exactly the same measure as you have been sowing.

If you plan to make purchases, sales, negotiations of any kind, then Take advantage of days two, three, four and five, as they are magical days for Cancers.

Leo

You are happy, fulfilled, with many ideas, many plans, there will be nothing and no one to limit you.it is time to move forward, to speak and to express any type of need, do not remain wanting.

In the professional environment it is time to shine, you were born to shine Leo, if others are bothered by your shine, tell them “if my shine bothers you, put on glasses because I will always shine.”

You receive Good News about credits, about any type of credit, whether small, medium, or large, you will have answers in your favor.

Virgo

You will have small confusions when making decisions or determinations that have to do with your self and its being; There are small doubts, if you analyze yourself, observe yourself, check yourself, that will lead you to success, triumph, abundance and prosperity.

These small confusions are due to the fact that you have many things in your mind, take paper and pen and throw all that information away.

Share what you have in mind with people who have your ability, your knowledge, and experience, because You are going to reach new agreements that suit your future in the very short term in your professional and economic life.

In sentimental terms it is time to let things flow, For you, sentimentality looks very good.

Libra

You have everything to win, everything! What are you waiting for. Now Mercury is in Libra and something else, here comes your eclipse. You already feel the energy.

Especially come changes in your assets, changes in the organization of your home, changes in your way of thinking, feeling and acting.

This week put your cards on the table wherever you go because you bring good fortune, abundance and prosperity, you bring a magic wand in everything. That attraction and that charisma will allow you to open any door, no matter how closed it may be.

Scorpion

You are with Venus at all costs, there is attraction, chemistry and magnetism, it is time to win, only Avoid jealousy in any type of relationship.

You don’t have to feel jealous, you have the strength, power, energy and ability to make things happen.

It is a very interesting week, Mercury in Libra is going to help you tremendously in communicating in business. Venus in Virgo will help you tremendously in any project or business; something that you had in your hands, that was slow, is going to move very quickly, Just focus your energies very well and pay close attention to where you are putting your eye.

You know that you have the intuition and the right perception to do it.

Sagittarius

You are at the closing of cycles. This coming eclipse, both solar and lunar, you are feeling strongly. They are the changes that life is giving you, but super favorable.

You will feel peace, serenity, tranquility, with your hand on your waist, as you know how to do.

This week, whatever you have to negotiate, in love, in family, in friendships, at work, it is time to win. Take advantage of the two to five of this week, and next week, the 14th, which is the eclipse, you will have great news about what you negotiate this week.

Capricorn

The force of the Sun is giving you a unique, beautiful and wonderful energy. You are also in the same Cardinal Cross that Libra is in, which is why it is giving you a very magical energy.

It will help you solve something that was stopped, blocked, that was not moving as quickly as you wanted.

We know very well that you love to give the instruction, the order, command, order, indicate. If you focus perfectly well and say, “That’s where I want to go,” Believe me, this week, everything that you stopped doing, you will finally achieve.

Also take advantage of your social relationships, you will advance more quickly, it is time to win.

Aquarium

Jupiter is the planet of triumph, success, abundance and prosperity, trips abroad, and philosophy. It’s time to push yourself to make one or more of your dreams come true. You are in a very interesting time, because now you have an opportunity to resolve a communication difference. You will have a magic wand and the perfect word to solve it.

Take advantage of this week and the next, because everything you visualize, decree and affirm this week will come to fruition.

Today you wake up thinking: “Who am I? Where am I going? Who do I want to go with?” You are going to have support this week from friends, colleagues, family, because Very important decisions are coming for you in your personal and professional life.

Fish

In life, we are all the result of our thinking, feeling and acting, and we are the result of what we have sown. If you know that you have sown light, peace, love, joy, happiness, success, triumph, abundance, come this week and put your harvest in the basket.

You are going to receive very good news, and it’s not just going to be for this week. So everything you receive, whether in love, money, work, or negotiations, belongs to you by right of conscience.

