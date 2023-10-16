Aries

Dear Aries, it is essential that you pay attention to your dreams and your intuition right now. Your perception is key, so take note in your journal of the signs and messages the Universe is sending you. Its worth doing.

In addition, very obvious signs will be arriving that will guide you in making decisions related to your work and professional life. Learning to say yes or no will be crucial, as will recognizing and taking your place.

This is a favorable time, since you will receive excellent proposals during this week, it is the right time to continue with studies or start new ones, as well as to close and open cycles. There are many very favorable aspects for you, thanks to the positive influence of the sun in Libra.

Mercury will also be in your favor, facilitating loving and sweet expression. This is the right time to sign contracts and agreements. Please don’t hesitate to do so.

Taurus

For Taurus, this week is presented as exceptional in terms of power and success, encompassing the physical, mental and spiritual. It is a magical week where it is advisable to leave the past behind and, if necessary, ask for forgiveness or accept someone’s forgiveness. The act of forgiving is something wonderful that contributes to healing the soul; Whether forgiving or being forgiven, this process can have positive effects on emotional well-being.

Your key personal task this week as a Taurus is to leave the past behind, which will open significant doors of abundance and prosperity, especially in your financial and professional life.

By freeing yourself from ties and facing situations, you are making space for positive growth. It is crucial to put aside your ego and take advantage of the magnetism you possess, especially at events and meetings, as this will provide you with great benefits.

Gemini

For Geminis, some differences in communication may arise in the professional environment, but through dialogue meaningful agreements can be reached.

It is recommended to openly express thoughts and opinions rather than assuming what the other person might be thinking. The positive energy coming from the sun in Libra, along with the presence of Mercury, also in Libra, especially benefits Geminis, who are an air sign.

This alignment will promote loving and harmonious communication, which will facilitate conflict resolution and negotiation with benefits for all parties involved in the professional field.

If you are exploring new job opportunities, this is a good time to do so. In the love sphere, you are happy and in love, whether you are formalizing an existing relationship or considering starting a new one.

Cancer

For Cancer, this period is favorable for managing material matters such as contract signing, travel planning, agreements, purchases and sales, as everything aligns excellently. However, it is necessary to reserve a little more space and time for both yourself and your loved ones, since the agenda is still quite busy.

Dear Cancer, despite the responsibilities, this week promises to be a time of joy, happiness, applause, rewards and recognition. Not only for yourself, but also for a member of your family or perhaps someone from your past, such as an old friend, a romance or someone related to your work.

During this period, you will meet again with that person who will fill your heart with great happiness and joy.

Leo

For Leos, you are experiencing an exceptional moment, marked by a solar eclipse that opens doors wide. Now, The essential thing is to determine where you are going, what you want, how much you want, how you want it, when you want it and what you are willing to offer in exchange.

These are the fundamental questions that arise in communication: What do I want to achieve and where am I going? What are my wishes? Because, according to the principle of “your wishes are orders”, the universe is conspiring in your favor to grant you what you desire.

Your part in this process involves putting effort, love, dedication, knowledge and commitment. With your charisma, attraction and magnetism, it is crucial to take advantage of these qualities, as novel experiences could arise in your life, especially in the area of ​​love and romance.

Virgo

For Virgos, you are in one of your most favorable periods, thanks to the influence of Mercury, your planet, transiting through the sign of Libra and then moving towards Scorpio starting on the 22nd.

In short, Mercury is offering you its support directly, facilitating the progress of something that previously did not advance, did not work or did not flow as you expected.

This boost will be experienced noticeably through your friendships, meaningful social relationships, and long-standing connections. These friends will provide you with the necessary impetus, references and recommendations, as well as advice, for everything new that you are undertaking or for what you want to do in relation to your work, professional and economic life.

Libra

For Libras, the travel trend continues in their lives, with numerous trips scheduled for this month and next. These trips could involve changes, either in the layout of your home or even a house move.

Travel will also play a prominent role in your professional life, especially with Mercury’s shift from Libra to Scorpio. This change portends significant news about something that was on hold, blocked or stopped.

The transition from Mercury to Scorpio, scheduled for the 22nd, promises to open doors that, although they may have been closed, will now be unlocked. Additionally, the fact that this week culminates with the sun in your sign suggests a positive and energetic close for you, Libra.

Scorpion

Scorpio, this week is favorable to achieve, speak, advance and negotiate everything you want, and the results will not only be immediate, but will last in the coming months. Right now, you find yourself weaving a multitude of creative ideas. You are extremely creative, so it is suggested that you write down all those magical, sensational and wonderful ideas instead of sharing them.

You can begin to put some of those ideas into practice both this week and next, which coincides with the waxing phase, or even in the subsequent one, which will be the full phase and will coincide with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on the 28th. This lunar eclipse in Taurus aligns perfectly with you, giving you an excellent opportunity to use every link in the chain and move quickly in your negotiations.

This is an ideal time to undertake or continue studies, explore new and different experiences, and even to reunite with friends or romantic relationships. Do not put off these opportunities as life is presenting these situations to you now because it is time to address them. This week you will have the necessary strength, support and energy, as good fortune, abundance and prosperity are in your favor.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it is crucial that you listen to your inner voice before making decisions or making determinations. Continue with your analysis of conscience, reflecting on whether you are right, what you really want and what you don’t want. Explore books, since in them you could find words, signs or messages from your guides, angels and teachers, giving you the necessary guidance to make decisions that bring peace to your heart.

Given the saturation in your schedule, this week, even with the sun in Libra, offers a magical connection with you, providing you with the opportunity to attend to your inner being.

Take advantage of your contacts, which are valuable to resolve any situation you face. Even if raising your hand is not common for you, Sagittarius, now is the time to do it as it will benefit you. Don’t hesitate to ask for help, support or simply advice and counsel. This is especially relevant for the professional, work, and financial plans you are considering. However, beyond the professional dimensions, it is a favorable week to rediscover yourself and take that step that you have been putting off.

Capricorn

Capricorn, it is essential that you balance things, since everything seems to be leaning in your favor, especially in the professional and work sphere. Pay attention to yourself, your rest and your family, as well as any future plans you have. Keeping silent becomes crucial for your upcoming determinations and decisions, as it will be beneficial in early or mid-December, when you will make significant decisions.

These choices range from deciding to stay in your current location to considering moving cities, states, or even countries. You are contemplating several changes, including adjustments to the organization of your home, which will provide you with a great sense of peace, serenity and tranquility.

Although stepping outside your comfort circles may be challenging, it will be extremely worth it as you will experience significant gratification as you are filled with joy and happiness.

Aquarium

Aquarius, it is essential that you carefully observe the experiences you have had throughout the year, since we are about to close this cycle, meeting in October. To prepare for the close of December and the beginning of 2024, I encourage you to take out a pen and paper and embark on the task of writing down in detail the path you have traveled up to this point. By doing so, you will experience self-recognition that will lead you to applaud your achievements, giving you the place and recognition you deserve.

It is important that you take note of the changes that are occurring in the organization of your home, as well as in your personal and family environment. These changes, which bring new things and different experiences, are beneficial for both you and your loved ones. Also, this week there is news waiting for you that will fill your heart with joy.

This may mean an increase in your workload or more responsibilities, but it will also bring joy, happiness, success and abundance.

Fish

Pisces, the wheel of fortune turns completely in your favor, impacting all aspects: physical, mental and spiritual. You will experience remarkable chemical attraction and magnetism, along with favorable changes in your finances, partnerships, relationships, and professional life. However, it is essential that you believe in yourself, remembering that the past is a memory and the future is uncertain. Learning to live in the present moment is essential.

At this great time in your life, you are making exceptional decisions that have the potential to take you out of your comfort zone or ingrained habits. This change will be beneficial, as it will allow you to discover the exceptional strength you possess to undertake new experiences and challenges.

Now is the time to test your skills in relationships, sales, negotiations, art and beauty. Take advantage of the energy of the sun in Libra, which is opening new paths, doors and offering great opportunities for you.

