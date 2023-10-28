Miyazaki has just released his film and it is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The feature film Studio Ghibli It has just arrived in theaters in Spain but there are many films that we can enjoy from the director. If you are going to go to the cinema or have already gone, doing a Hayao Miyazaki movie marathon is a good idea for this weekend and we leave you five of the essential ones.

Hayao Miyazaki has more than dozens of feature films in his career as a director, but some have become essential for any anime fan. Hits like “Spirited Away” cannot be missed if you want to immerse yourself fully in a universe that stands out for his love for nature, for his passion for airplanes and for strong and adventurous women.

Spirited Away

One of the best anime films is, without a doubt, Spirited Away. Created by director Hayao Miyazaki and released in 2001, the title won the Oscar for best animated feature film. We can see it on Netflix since March 2020 and it tells the story of the girl who gives the film its name: she travels with her parents to her new house, but everything becomes different when it starts to get dark. She thus discovers that everything has changed and what surrounds her is a disturbing and strange scenario where she feels alone. She there she will have to start work to “integrate” and there, in addition, you will meet Haku.

The moving castle

Sophie has just suffered a curse that has turned her old and the only option to save herself is to go seek help from the wizard Howl to get rid of her. She will do it by looking for him in the moving castle where she lives but Sophie will soon discover that Howl also needs her help. A fantasy film that was nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for best animated film and that cannot be missed in an anime marathon directed by Miyazaki. A magical and charming film and all kinds of worlds.

My neighbor Totoro

To watch as a family, My Neighbor Totoro is one of the classic anime films that we recommend, one of the most charming and mythical titles. Available on Netflix and released in 1988is one of Ghibli’s best films and an icon for the studio. Satsuki y Mei They are two girls who go to live in the countryside with their father after their mother falls ill. Now, in her new house in the woods, They will live near the hospital where his mother tries to recover. There they will discover a kind of rabbit-like creature that they will chase and it will take them to the guardian of the forest, Totoro. Friendship, magic, secrets and curiosities in one of the great classics for all audiences.

Nausicaa

Apocalyptic nuclear war It has left many consequences on the planet and everything is contaminated, there are giant bugs and humans fight their own wars. Maintaining as always (we saw it later in Mononoke as well) the tendency towards strong and powerful protagonist characters and the continuous defense of nature, Nausicaa is the beginning of Studio Ghibli and came before its own founding. Thanks to the success of Nausicaa everything else arrived. In this world contaminated by phases or giant insects, in the Valley of the Wind they say that a savior will arrive “dressed in blue who will walk on a field to unite the ties with the Earth and guide the people to purified lands.” Nausicaa, war and pilot, will try to restore peace between both sides.

Princess Mononoke

Another of the best anime movies and best Ghibli moviess, without a doubt, Princess Mononoke. The title was launched in 1997 and maintains the studio’s usual essence: nature is the most important thing and the female characters are strong, independent and decisive. Ashitaka has been attacked by a beast and only the Spirit of the Forest can give him the cure that will save his life. But when he approaches Atara to get it, he sees that everyone is immersed in a continuous battle: the gods seek to conserve nature and humans. They want to destroy it and get weapons. Maintaining the usual essence of Ghibli in these titles, Princess Mononoke will be decisive in the fight and the moral will be quite clear: it is essential to take care of nature.