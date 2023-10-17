The Toyota driver should undertake a full season in the 2024 World Championship on the brand new Lexus GT3 entered by the official manufacturer in the newly created LMGT3 Class.

The 24-year-old Japanese driver will combine this commitment with another season in Super Formula for the Toyota team, TOM’S, thanks to the lack of concurrence of dates between the two championships, while there is no space in his program to remain in SUPER GT, given that the 2024 calendar includes two coincidences with the WEC.

This means that next month’s Motegi final, in which Miyata will try to take his first GT500 title alongside teammate Sho Tsuboi, will be his last time in the series.

Miyata was introduced as an official WEC Challenge driver by Toyota earlier in the year, which is likely a future rise in the Japanese brand’s Hypercar driver roster.

Last month he was also able to make his WEC racing debut at Fuji, driving a CarGuy-branded Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE, after being called in to replace Daniel Serra.