It couldn’t have been in May, nor in June, but in keeping with that old saying that the third time’s the charm, the PLD Space company managed to successfully complete the launch of its Miura 1 rocket this morning. The feat is a success for the company. company, but also for the national and European space industry. “With this launch, Spain becomes the tenth country in the world with direct capacity to space,” boasts PLD Space, based in Elche.

Now the sights are set on the ambitious Miura 5.

“Three, two, one… Come on, Miura!” Thus, in Spanish, the countdown of the takeoff of Miura 1, the prototype of the satellite launcher developed by the Spanish company PLD Space, was narrated this morning, which had already attempted the same operation on two other occasions, both without success. The first, on May 31, ended up frustrated by the winds at altitude. The second, on June 17, was automatically aborted in extremis, less than a second after takeoff, when problems were detected with the cables in the cargo area.

“Since then the company has not been able to make a new flight attempt due to mandatory compliance with current fire prevention regulations, the high temperatures at this time of year and the coordination with the Civil Guard to guarantee the safety zone,” details PLD Space. That’s how it was until yesterday.





And how was it yesterday? Fairly good. At least that is what emerges from the first statements from PLD Space, which speaks of “success” and highlights that Miura 1 “has met the technical objectives” during its maiden flight. The truth is that on this occasion we did not have to wait long to verify it: although the Elche company had a window of several hours for its operation, between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., the rocket already took off at 2:19 a.m. He did it from the facilities of the El Arenosillo Experimentation Center (CEDEA), located in Huelva and belonging to the National Institute of Aerospace Technology.

What have we seen? The maneuver could be followed live, via streaming, through the PLD Space YouTube channel, which has also already published a first statement taking stock. The initial plan was for the operation to last 12 minutes and a climb to 80 km altitude. In the statement released by PLD this morning, it is stated that its journey lasted 306 seconds during which the Miura 1 reached an apogee of 46 km. The mission concluded shortly after, with the Miura 1 landing in the waters of the Atlantic. There she must pick him up on the ship Libertad 6.

What is the Miura 1 like? A technological demonstrator, a prototype with which the company from Elche wants to advance towards its great objective: the Miura 5, a ship under development that will already have extensive commercial capacity to enter the mini satellite market. “Miura 1 is a demonstrator for applying all the technology and information in the next development. It is as if, in Formula 1, instead of arriving directly and setting up a team, you start in Formula 3, which allows you to access at less cost and a faster way to limited capacities,” explains the executive president of PLD, Ezequiel Sánchez, to El País.

Although the company recognizes that the Miura 5 incorporates a good part of the rocket that we saw take off at dawn, the size differences between one and the other are considerable. The first demonstrator measures about 12.5 meters long by 70 cm in diameter, well below the 34.4 m of the Miura 5, which will also be equipped with considerable capacity: it will be able to transport loads weighing around half a ton into orbit. land. Yesterday’s test, however, served to do more than just learn from the launch of the Miura 1. “It has also served to subject a device from the German Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity to microgravity conditions,” he points out.

Because it is important? For what it means for the company, especially for the development of the Miura 5. And for what it also represents for the Spanish and European space industry. “PLD has made history after successfully completing the launch of the first private European rocket,” celebrates the company, which assures that this morning it has met “the primary objectives” of the mission related to engine thrust, trajectory monitoring and the pitcher’s response. As soon as it has analyzed the details of the mission, the company assures that it will share all the data from its first test.

“This first suborbital flight of Miura 1 represents a turning point for the development of the Miura 5 orbital launcher, since the information obtained will allow the validation of up to 70% of the design and technology that will subsequently be transferred and integrated into the Miura 5,” highlights the company, and concludes by emphasizing the value of its technology: “Miura 1 is the first private rocket developed in Europe and has been designed from scratch by PLD.”

Cover image: PLD Space (X)

In Xataka: The space race between the United States and China is, above all, a race to see who spends the most money