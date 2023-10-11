Suara.com – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is displaying an electrified crossover MPV concept car at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show which will take place from 26 October to 5 November.

Mitsubishi’s electrified crossover MPV concept will combine the road handling of an SUV with the comfort and ease of use of an MPV with the aim of achieving a carbon neutral society.

Based on the Borderless Adventure concept, this car has a very spacious cabin with a feeling of openness, and offers the cruising range and driving performance to handle any kind of adventure.

Drivers can enjoy the exciting driving experience of an electric vehicle with the ability to switch driving modes as the situation demands without any limits to the destinations that can be reached.

With high ground clearance and an electric four-wheel drive system that allows large diameter tires to grip the ground and work according to the driver’s wishes, this electrified MPV crossover will be a partner that provides a pleasant driving experience with calm in various weather or road conditions.

Apart from the debut of the electrified crossover MPV at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Mitsubishi Motors also launched the New Triton pickup truck in Japan and displayed “Last 1 mile Mobility”, a small mobility vehicle developed in collaboration with start-up companies.

The All New Triton was developed based on the “Power for Adventure” product concept as a one-ton pickup truck with a completely overhauled interior and exterior design, frame, chassis, body and engine.

The new model is scheduled to launch in Japan early next year, marking its first entry into the Japanese market in about 12 years.

Meanwhile, The Last 1 mile Mobility is a small mobility vehicle developed in collaboration with LIFEHUB Inc. which is a startup working to develop and commercialize the next generation of mobility chairs.

A compact, buggy-type mobility system powered by spent batteries from an electric vehicle allows for further adventures once the car reaches its destination.