Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, which is why it has always been in the pools of possible solutions to the climate crisis. The challenge so far has been to obtain hydrogen in a clean and affordable way, but a team of MIT scientists has a promising proposal: a system capable of producing cheap, green hydrogen with the heat of the sun.

The problem with hydrogen. Hydrogen has a higher energy density per weight than electric batteries. It can store energy and release it gradually, as happens in hydrogen cars. However, hydrogen is not a primary source of energy, but rather an energy vector that requires external energy to obtain.

Although hydrogen could be a clean, renewable energy source, its current production involves natural gas and other fossil fuels that emit a considerable amount of greenhouse gases. To address this problem, MIT researchers have developed a system that uses solar energy to generate hydrogen in an ecological way and, above all, more efficient than other similar alternatives.

Cheap hydrogen from the heat of the sun. In a study published by Solar Energy Journal, the MIT team describes a method for the production of “solar thermochemical hydrogen” (STCH) that uses the sun’s heat to break down water and generate hydrogen in an environmentally friendly way. and efficient.

Previous STCH designs were only able to convert about 7% of received solar energy into hydrogen. The new MIT design could take advantage of up to 40% of solar heat, which would mean a substantial reduction in the costs of obtaining green hydrogen.





“Train” system to produce cheap hydrogen. Image: Ahmed Ghoniem et al. / MIT

How does it work. Instead of relying on energy-intensive mechanical pumps, the design uses a train-like set of reactors that circulate around the solar heat source. Each reactor contains a metal that undergoes an oxidation-reduction process to produce hydrogen.

Additionally, the system includes a second set of reactors that move in the opposite direction. These external reactors operate at lower temperatures and are used to remove oxygen from the internal reactors, thus conserving more energy.

It could be integrated into a solar thermal plant. The system could be integrated into a Concentrated Solar Power Plant (CSP), where an array of mirrors reflects sunlight towards a central receiving tower. This heat would be used to break down water molecules and generate hydrogen. And since heat can be stored in certain materials such as molten salts, hydrogen production could extend to 24 hours a day.

By being a more efficient and affordable solution than others already obtaining STCH, the MIT system could become a scalable option to help decarbonize the transportation industry. A clean fuel like green hydrogen could power trucks, ships and planes without emitting greenhouse gas emissions. A fully electric commercial airplane is unfeasible right now due to the weight of the batteries, but with hydrogen things change.

It will be tested in 2024. Far from staying in theory, MIT will supervise the construction of a prototype that will be tested in concentrating solar energy facilities in 2024. Not in vain, the research is funded by the United States Department of Energy, which aims to produce green hydrogen by 2030 at a cost of $1 per kilogram.

The genius of this research is to have achieved a system that is simple and cheap enough to produce hydrogen from sunlight with an efficiency that leaves previous methods in their infancy. A significant advance that, if successfully tested on a large scale, could turn the promise of hydrogen as the clean fuel of the future into a reality.

Image | SENER

