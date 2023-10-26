Suara.com – The Class I Immigration Office for Non-TPI Specials, West Jakarta, arrested two foreign nationals (WNA) from India. Both of them were arrested for abusing their residence permits while in Indonesia.

Head of the West Jakarta Non-TPI Class I Immigration Office, Wahyu Eka Putra, said the two foreigners had the initials KPS (57) and NPS (36).

“It is known that KPS and NPS jointly entered Indonesian territory using a Visit Visa on Arrival (Visa on Arrival) with a validity period of 30 days via Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta on October 9 2023,” said Wahyu at the West Jakarta Immigration office, Thursday (26/10/2023).

While living in Indonesia, these two Indian foreigners carried out work to earn money, by offering palm fortune telling services and asking for donations for orphans in India.

“They usually carry out their actions around shops in several areas of West Jakarta, every day they can collect Rp. 400 thousand to Rp. 750 thousand rupiah,” explained Wahyu.

KPS and NPS, continued Wahyu, have been acting as forecasters in Indonesia since 2022. It is known that they have come to Indonesia 5 times with visit visas.

Meanwhile, the Head of Intelligence and Immigration at the West Jakarta Non-TPI Class I Immigration Office, Mangatur, explained that the two foreigners were randomly looking for their victims.

Many victims were convinced by the actions of these two foreigners, said Mangatur, because they were wearing turban-like headbands, which are usually worn by Sikh religious believers.

“Apart from carrying fortune-telling equipment, such as cards, they also wear headbands, because they are Sikhs. “So maybe that’s what makes people believe that they are fortune tellers,” explained Mangatur.

Mangatur also explained that his party would deport these two foreigners next week.

“We will deport him, next week we will deport him,” he said.

From the hands of these two foreigners, the Immigration authorities confiscated several pieces of evidence, including two Indian national passports, two visas on arrival, and cash worth IDR 1.2 million.

Then fortune-telling equipment, business cards, photos of the orphanage, and three cellphones used by foreigners to communicate.