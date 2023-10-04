Suara.com – Jong FC Utrecht midfielder, Ivar Jenner is confirmed to be absent from the 2026 World Cup Qualification between the Indonesian national team vs Brunei Darussalam. The cause is injury.

Shin Tae-yong has announced the 25 players he will bring to fight in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Many overseas players are the mainstay of South Korean tactics.

However, what is in the spotlight is the disappearance of Ivar Jenner’s name. Even though he recently performed well during the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Qualification.

Ivar Jenner’s absence is not without reason. Because, this 19 year old midfielder suffered an injury.

“For this match midfielder Ivar Jenner was not called up because he was injured. “The injury was suffered when he was playing for Jong FC Utrecht,” wrote the official PSSI website, quoted on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Failed to strengthen the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifications. Ivar Jenner also responded.

He promised to return soon to be able to defend the Indonesian national team in future matches. He conveyed this via personal Instagram Stories.

“Back soon! See you again soon,” wrote Ivar in his post.

Meanwhile, the Indonesia vs Brunei Darussalam national team match is scheduled twice with a home away system. The Garuda squad will first host on October 12 and then visit on October 17.

