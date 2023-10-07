The Ahsoka series has taken the action to another galaxy, so it would have been great if they canonized the Yuuzhan Vong race.

The introduction of the Yuuzhan Vong in the Ahsoka series would have been a fascinating idea and full of potential to enrich the Star Wars universe on screen. This race belongs to legends, since for now it is not part of the canon. Therefore, they have missed an incredible opportunity to show us this race that uses organic technology. So Purrgil whales could even serve as a link.

Until now, the Star Wars films and series have mainly featured conflicts between the Sith and the Jedi, with the Empire and the Rebellion as secondary protagonists. The inclusion of the Yuuzhan Vong would have diversified the threats, showing that other powerful and malevolent forces exist beyond the Sith. This would have added an extra layer of complexity and emotion to Ahsoka’s story.

The Yuuzhan Vong are immune to the Force, which would have posed unique challenges for sensitive characters like Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson). She would have provided an opportunity to explore how Jedi and other Force users confront an enemy beyond their traditional abilities. Additionally, it could have led to significant growth and development in the understanding of the Force in the Star Wars universe.

The Yuuzhan Vong use organic technology instead of conventional machines. This would have added a visually stunning dimension to the series, featuring unique and grotesque spaceships and weapons that merge with biology. The series would have had the opportunity to explore how this technology works and how it stands up to everything we’ve seen so far.

Furthermore, these beings are religious fundamentalists and use brutal tactics, such as biological and chemical weapons. The introduction of this race would have raised deep moral and ethical questions for the characters, especially Ahsoka, who is known for her Jedi values.

The arrival of the Yuuzhan Vong would have required existing factions, such as the New Republic and the remnants of the Empire, to consider new alliances and strategies to confront this intergalactic threat. This would have led to intriguing political and military conflicts, as well as the chance to see unusual characters working together.

In short, the inclusion of the Yuuzhan Vong in the Ahsoka series would have enriched the Star Wars universe by introducing an entirely new and challenging threat. It would have added layers of moral complexity, opportunities for character development, and exploration of the Force, which would have made the series even more captivating and exciting for Star Wars fans. Although this opportunity has not been realized in the series, it is still an intriguing concept that demonstrates the continued potential for expansion of the rich universe of the most beloved saga in film and television.

