On Thursday, Formula E officially unveiled the updated calendar for the 2024 season, which will officially start on January 13th in Mexico City, the inaugural round of the world championship as in 2023.

The new calendar consists of sixteen events in eleven different locations, with five double headers. Among the most important news will be the debut of Tokyo and Shanghai, with the electric series that will race on a smaller version of the same track that hosts Formula 1.

The only question mark is the one regarding Italy. The accidents in the 2023 season with the Gen 3 have cast doubt on the possibility of racing again in the Italian capital: in addition to the heavy damage to the teams, the drivers underlined how dangerous the track has become, not only due to the city layout which clearly does not can leave a lot of space on the road, but also because in some fast points the track is blind, which leads to accidents like those seen in 2021 during the starting practice in free practice and in 2023 directly in the race. After five editions, even with different layouts, the electric single-seaters will say goodbye to the Eur district.

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

The leaders of the series have explained that they are exploring alternative venues, including those to be held on permanent tracks, with the aim of maintaining a race in our country. For the moment only the dates are known, namely 13 and 14 April with a double header, which should also bring Italy back to its classic spring slot, unlike what happened this year, where it was run halfway July under the sun and scorching heat.

While waiting for Formula E to conclude the necessary talks with interesting promoters, the organizers of the Misano circuit have officially confirmed their candidacy, hoping to thus be able to expand the offer in terms of Motorsport which currently sees the facility already hosting other events of international caliber, including MotoGP.

“We are among the candidates and this is already a good thing. In recent weeks we have worked to prepare a dossier capable of convincing the promoter to choose us for the Italian races in the coming years, using the winning scheme that puts MWC (Misano World Circuit) in synergy with the territory to affirm a double objective: adding a event with a global profile to our already rich calendar and immediately build a further business opportunity for the hospitality industry. This is the first ‘Net Zero Carbon from Day Zero’ sport in the world which would enrich the events hosted in the Motor Valley with a more innovative touch”, say the president Luca Colaiacovo and the managing director Andrea Albani.

The promoters of the Emilia-Romagna track have already had the opportunity to speak with the leaders of Formula E, so much so that last week the organizers visited the area to view the facility and evaluate possible scenarios. Now the candidacy is on the table of Formula E, which has already presented an extensive dossier.

“We keep our fingers crossed but we are convinced that the prestigious Formula E finds a natural location in our Motor Valley and is a further expression of the peculiarities of a district that already hosts the world’s top motor racing competitions: Formula 1, MotoGP and WorldSBK”, commented Andrea Corsini, Councilor for Tourism of the Emilia-Romagna Region, with a clear reference to the Moter Valley, which already hosts some of the most important events in the entire Motorsport panorama between Imola and Misano.

“We have what it takes to host an event full of charm, with an innovative character and which takes place in the major world capitals. At an organizational and sponsor level alone, this would involve almost 5,000 people to be hosted in the week leading up to the race weekend, to which will be added the turnout of the public which promises to be high. Over the weekends in Rome, the related activities were measured at around 60 million and this places the event at a very high and attractive level”, added Jamil Sadegholvaad, president of Visit Romagna.

However, Misano is not the only venue interested in bringing Formula E to its territory. On the other hand, the Lazio region aims to maintain the electric series in the capital area, because a total farewell in favor of another city would also represent a setback for the city. Formula E itself has explained that it is not only considering permanent circuits, but also other city tracks, which however would require extensive preparatory work, which is not easy to carry out in a few months which makes it a more background proposal.

The most interesting option would be to bring the fully electric category to Vallelunga, which already hosts some important events, such as the Lamborghini World Finals in mid-November and the EuroNascar competition. Even from the point of view of organizing the flow of fans, this would not be an insurmountable challenge: the stands, which potentially need to be expanded, were renovated a few years ago, as was part of the paddock. Naturally, however, commitment from all parties involved in the project, especially the institutions, would be crucial.

“ACI Vallelunga has been the sports organizer of the Rome race of the FIA ​​World Championship for 5 years. We therefore boast considerable experience. For several days we have been in constant contact with Formula E to whom we have represented our candidacy to host the ABB Formula E World Championship E-Prix for the next editions”, explained Alfredo Scala, General Director of ACI Vallelunga SpA

“The institutions involved have expressed full support for a long-term project to maintain the first world championship with electric cars in the area which pays great attention to the issues of sustainable mobility of which the Vallelunga Polo was the precursor.”

