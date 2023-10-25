After Paco Luis’s overwhelming victory against Edu, the new leader has decided to return to the board and the random has chosen Mireia. We met the cook in the sixth program, in which, after defeating Jaime, she became part of the select club of people who occupied four squares on the board.

Although she has had a lot of doubt about what decision to make, Mireia has jumped into the pool and challenged Paco Luis. She would love to win the 100,000 euros to be able to dive in all the oceans of the world… That’s why she has decided to go after the leader!

The category they have faced has been that of Olympic athletes, a theme that Paco Luis claimed to defend. However, Mireia has also shown that she knows many athletes and the first part of the duel has been very even.

Finally, Paco Luis has gotten stuck with Alberto Ginés and Felipe Reyes, something that has made him very angry because he knew them perfectly. Nerves have played tricks on him! Play the video and relive this exciting duel!