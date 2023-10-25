Mireia has become the winner of the first edition of The Floor after defeating Paco Luis, Juanan and Daniel in the grand final. The name of the person who was going to win the 100,000 euros has not been clear until the last moment, but, as soon as the random selected the cook, she immediately positioned herself as her favorite.

As neither the chefs nor the Eurovision category had been played, Mireia was the one who had to decide in which of them she was going to star in the last duel. It hasn’t been very difficult to guess which one she would opt for, taking into account that she is a cook and that one of the categories was the one she defended from day one.

Despite not being his specialty, Daniel was very successful in the first part of the duel and made Mireia suffer. However, in the last seconds he blocked several cooks and… Mireia has become the winner of the first edition of The Floor! “Mom, I took it!” the cook shouted excitedly when she returned to the board as the winner of the 100,000 euros. Congratulations, Mireia!

This is how Mireia’s victory was cooked up

Paco Luis was in charge of opening the eighth program and made his debut as a duelist in style. The contestant challenged Pablo’s black and white cinema and, after an intense duel, eliminated the editing strategist, leaving all of his colleagues stunned. Paco Luis had become, with just one duel, one of the favorites to win!

Alejando, the winner of the seventh program starred in the second and third duel and, after beating Eduardo Grimaldi and Josu, decided to go after Jorge. In the third confrontation of the night he did not have the same luck and the origins of the famous people spelled his end in the contest.

After becoming the new leader of the board, Jorge decided to continue playing and challenged Isabel María. The prodigy category helped him maintain his enormous territory, although he would end up losing it to Javi. Of course, the confrontation of sports shields was one of the most exciting of the entire edition.

Edu López finally had the opportunity to play and, despite confessing that he was one of the best friends he had made in the contest, he decided to challenge Javi. The dog breeds got stuck with the one who was leading the classification at that time and Edu became the winner of the duel. He went from having one square to occupying 76!

After Juanan eliminated Patrizia in the national soccer duel and decided to return to the board, the random again chose Paco Luis and his only viable option was Edu. Although the manager began the duel nervous about facing the leader in his category, luck was on his side and he managed to take away Edu’s great territory.

At this point, we finally saw Mireia in action again. To the surprise of many, the cook stood up to one of the favorites to win and she became the winner of the duel. She eliminated Paco Luis and became the new leader of the board!

Mireia had to make little effort in her confrontation against Juanan. The contestant had claimed to dominate the modeling category, but it was really a bluff. She couldn’t respond correctly to any image!

The duel against Daniel was closer, especially in the first half. The category in which they faced each other was chefs and, finally, Mireia’s knowledge catapulted her to victory.

With the 100,000 euros of the prize, Mireia will be able to fulfill her dream of diving in all the world’s oceans and, in addition, invest in the world of cooking. Who was going to tell her on the first day that her own category would make her conquer the entire board?