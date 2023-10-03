Summer is supposed to be over, but thermometers tell us otherwise. So we thought that we are going to recommend a new offer of an electric bicycle that is a joy and that, in addition, It has a discount of more than 1,200 euros in Miravia. It will be very cheap so you can take advantage and go out on Sunday to pedal and enjoy the good weather.

The official Shengmilo store in Miravia always has good deals. We have already seen some of them before, but this time the model we recommend is a different one. Is about an all-terrain electric bike that you can use on any type of surface thanks to its mountain tires. As we told you, it will be very cheap, because a great discount of more than 1,200 feels fabulous.

Power and very resistant tires

With wheels like the ones on this bicycle you will be guaranteed to be able to travel through any type of environment and not have problems at any time. The wheels are prepared to provide you with a force that does not set limits and the structure of the bicycle is also the most resistant, with a load capacity of up to 200 kg. This guarantees that most people can ride it and benefit from its 1000 W motor, with which you can cover complicated terrain in a simple way.

As is tradition in most electric bicycle models manufactured by Shengmilo, the MX02S is equipped with the latest technology. This is represented, for example, with an engine that is capable of endure even the most extreme situations thanks to a high level of stability, or a seven-speed Shimano transmission. Thanks to this, you will be able to use the bicycle differently depending on the type of terrain you are riding on and personalize the experience so that you obtain maximum satisfaction.

On the other hand, a high-definition LCD screen is included with which you will manage the performance of the bicycle, the speed, the level of available battery or the kilometers you have traveled. Also keep in mind that the maximum speed you will reach with the Shengmilo MX02S will be between 40 and 45 km/h, while its battery is a 48V17AH model that is quite light and that you can remove and insert easily. To fully recover the battery, you will have to connect the bike between 6 and 8 hourswhich will guarantee that you can use it every day without it becoming a problem.

Premium mountain bike

Shengmilo is a manufacturer that knows how to develop new bicycle models that enjoy great performance and surprise with their features. In this MX02S they have made sure of three things: having a high capacity and powerful engine, provide a long-lasting battery and that this capacity is managed effectively. Because no one needs a bicycle that has a lot of capacity, but whose battery runs out quickly. Luckily, this model meets the forecasts and leaves very good marks in all three traits. That makes it the ideal option for those looking for an electric mountain bike.

Buying electric bicycles in Miravia is already one of the best decisions you can make, since it is common to find very good offers. What we recommend in this case is a discount of more than 1,200 euros for which you will not pay the 2,398 euros that this bike costs, but you will only have to pay 1,139 euros. This is a 53% discount, less than half the price, so you can already see that it is an unbeatable offer. In addition, we have not counted the discount that you can get of 15% or 30% that there is for new registered users, so it could end up being cheaper.

When you get on your new bike don’t forget to wear a good helmet. And remember that bike helmets have changed a lot and are offering the most advanced features, both technically and in design. Therefore, take a look at these two models that we share with you, such as the Smart4U Livall Helmet, which incorporates light and is available at Miravia with a 20% discount. Another good model is this Rockbros helmet that has a great resistance capacity and is ideal for its high level of aerodynamics.