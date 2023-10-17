Spider-Man 2 goes on sale on October 20 on PlayStation 5. Surely you know this and you even have a note on your calendar so that the next weekend is dedicated entirely to your time with the arachnid. But if you have not made the reservation yet, or want to cancel it at another store to make the game cheapertake note of the discount that Miravia has.

Two Spider-Mans are better than one

Number 2 of this new game from Insomniac Games is more important than you can imagine. Although it is found in the title and confirms that it is the sequel to the successful game originally from PlayStation 4, it also has another meaning: the presence of two Spider-Men between whom we will change throughout the adventure from the beginning. Now Peter Parker no longer starts alone, but Miles Morales, who had his own spin-off along with the launch of the PlayStation 5 console, joins him so that They both face new dangers. Journalists who have already been able to complete the game before launch are clear: it is one of the best titles available on the Sony console.

If the first Spider-Man was a manifestation of intentions of what a superhero video game should be like, with this sequel the ambition of the title has been taken much further. Not only has more intense battles and spectacular, more convoluted and complicated levels and larger settings, but, in addition, there is a story that is most interesting and the potential of the console is exploited with functions such as fast travel.

This new installment has more outfits to unlock, upgrades and more movements that will make you use your PS5 controller without limit, providing a level of depth that will delight those who are not only looking to finish the story as soon as possible. Because the replayability and depth with which the game has been endowed is far above what has been seen both in the previous installment and in the Morales spinoff. Furthermore, it is possible switch between the two characters freely, which provides a very interesting dynamic to the development of the game even though each one has their own story missions.

New enemies to face

Get ready, because the highlight of this installment, and what we are all looking forward to doing, is the confrontation against Venom. The popularity that the symbiote has obtained in recent years thanks to its movies is enormous, having managed to conquer the general public as it did decades ago among comic book lovers. With the two Spider-Mans ready for battle, the addition of Venom is a novelty that has us really excited. Furthermore, we must not lose track of the many other dangers that the protagonists will encounter, especially considering that Kraven the hunter has great relevance in the story. And there is no shortage of other characters that appeared in the first installment, such as Mr. Negative.

