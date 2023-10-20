Career, stumbles and the nightmare of the 40-year-old goalkeeper who 7 years ago risked having to stop and now returns to the starting line-up against the team that forged him

Seven years ago Mirante thought he had finished his career, his heart was making unexpected turns and his head was weighed down by bad thoughts. He went through ten terrible days, he was scared – but seriously – he thought that after all he was thirty-three years old, he had had ten seasons in Serie A, he had gained some great satisfaction and if it ended there, peace, it had gone well anyway. . It was August 2016 and it happened that he suddenly felt faint: he was on the train, at the Termini station in Rome, he was returning home – to Castellammare di Stabia – after a day off, it was a Monday, the day before he had played in Turin.