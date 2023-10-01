Joan Mir started 12th on the grid and finished the Japanese Grand Prix in the same position. In between, however, there was a dry start but in the rain, a flag to flag, an interruption, an entry into the pits, a restart and, finally, another red flag. Amidst the chaos, the Honda rider managed to shine, despite the circuit’s poor lighting, to climb to fifth place in the race and fight tooth and nail with water specialist Jack Miller.

In the end, however, a moisture problem in the helmet prevented the Majorcan from keeping up with the leaders, dropping to last place.

“I felt very good, despite having lost positions at the start and starting 15th. I was overtaking many riders and we engaged in a fight with Miller that didn’t make much sense, because we were both losing time. Miller was more aggressive than he would have had to, because he was fighting for sixth place,” explained the Honda rider with a reproachful tone.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After overtaking the Australian, Mir chased the riders ahead of him and found himself fifth, battling with Marc Márquez and Aleix Espargaró.

“Then I got to Aleix, but when I reached Marc I started having visibility problems. Water got into my helmet. I couldn’t see anything. Since there was water inside and water outside, it was as if I had become cross-eyed. It’s a shame that it happened and I feel guilty, because AGV has always treated me very well and does everything possible”, explained the Spaniard referring to their brand that supplies the helmet.

As for the decision to interrupt the race with the red flag, Mir considers it correct. “The red flag was a relief, because I was about to stop when they showed it. Not being able to see, I didn’t even know how many laps were left. If you race here at three in the afternoon there are no alternatives, because it gets dark very early”, said the Honda rider.

