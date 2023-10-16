With the departure of Marc Marquez at the end of the season, Honda wants to start from scratch with a bike that brings it back to the levels of competitiveness necessary to compete with the European manufacturers who currently dominate MotoGP.

Now that it has been made official that the six-time champion with the winged brand will be no more, all eyes are on Joan Mir, the only rider who currently has a 2024 contract with the factory team.

Without Marc, the Majorcan, despite being in his first year with HRC, will become the veteran. “Let’s see who will join me, because maybe I’m not the veteran of the team,” Mir told Motorsport.com.

The 2020 champion does not shy away from the responsibility of leading the development of next year’s RC213V. “I’ve had similar experiences in the past and it worked, why not do it now?” asks number 36.

“In the current situation I can have a little more control over the decisions. Whoever they put in next year will be new, as happened to me last year when I arrived at Honda in Valencia, where the direction in which the bike had to go was logically, the bike was set by Marquez, who had the most experience”, he explains.

Mir arrived at Suzuki in 2019 as a rookie, finding in the team an Alex Rins who had already been with the team for two seasons. “It’s the same thing that happened when I arrived at Suzuki, at the time it was Alex who decided the engine which was good because he had more experience, the one for 2020 was decided by me. If I can make a decision now, it will be very positive for me,” he added.

Even though all the weight of the HRC’s development has so far fallen on Marquez’s shoulders, because Honda didn’t want to listen too much to the other riders either, Mir believes that the criteria didn’t differ dramatically.

“I will also tell you that my comments and those of Marc have always been very similar, even if when it came to deciding on the bike (at the Misano test in September), he immediately put the 2024 prototype aside, while I wanted try it more thoroughly. The situation has changed a little, but development-wise we have always been very close,” he said.

After Mir agreed to take the lead on the bike’s development, the HRC engineers had no choice but to listen. “It seems like they listen to us, but the bike they brought to Misano isn’t going in the right direction,” he said.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team, at the handlebars of the 2024 RC213V prototype at the Misano test last September

Photo by: MotoGP