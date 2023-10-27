Joan Mir arrived at Honda a year ago knowing that it was a very complicated change, but he was also driven by Suzuki’s exit from the world championship, which didn’t leave him many other options. The situation, however, has completely changed: since entering Marc Márquez’s “kingdom”, Mir has now become the most experienced driver of the Tokyo manufacturer, a role for which he hopes “that they will pay more attention to me than they did before “.

For some Grand Prix now, especially after the good performance at the Indian GP, ​​where he finished fifth, Mir seems to face the weekends with more enthusiasm than in the first half of the season, when he hardly finished standing on any Sunday .

“I still can’t enjoy the races, but I’ve made progress from a mental aspect, taking things differently, trying to enjoy the little things, the few positive moments on the bike, like a good result in a practice session or a good feeling in the race. Instead of seeing everything negative, I see more positive things, and this allows me to be in a better state of mind and helps me face the season”, he explained.

Despite his good mood, Mir still doesn’t have a bike to tame: “Right now we have to be patient, we have to take the current moment in the best way and I’m happy with how I’m managing it, because it’s not easy at all. But we have to wait and see what they will bring to Valencia and, in the meantime, try in some of the remaining races to do as in India and be close to the podium, trying to get a good result. That’s the only thing I’m thinking about at the moment.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal, Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Furthermore, he doesn’t have much news on the direction that the development of the 2024 RC213V will take: “It’s clear that the situation won’t be resolved overnight, but I also know very well that, however well I can manage it, I don’t want to have another year like this, I can’t afford it. We have to do things right as much as possible, so that these people understand and bring forward something that allows me to have a more comfortable season like this.”

For a few weeks Honda has known that Marc Márquez won’t be there next year and that Mir will have to take the reins of the team: “I haven’t realized it yet, in teams, and especially in factory teams, a rider is very independent from other, it’s as if it were another team, I don’t really notice what happens on the other side of the garage, but only what happens in my part of the team and the feedback with the Japanese. It’s clear that they know who’s staying and that they have to pay more attention to me than before,” he says.

What has improved compared to the beginning of the season is that there is more contact with the Japanese bosses: “Yes, not every weekend, but some Thursdays or Fridays they come to tell us that they are working and that we must be confident. Today, for example, Ken Kawauchi came and we talked a bit, he gave us confidence and explained to us a bit what they will bring us, and this is positive.”

Taking advantage of Marc’s departure and the fact that his expert team remains at Honda, Mir could consider a change for 2024. “For the moment we are as we are,” he says.

And on his future teammate… “It’s difficult, putting myself in Alberto’s shoes, it’s not easy to bring someone here now. The bike doesn’t work, and whoever arrives won’t decide, as happened to me last year, the decision is made by the rider who is here, as Marc has been up until now”, he concludes.

Read also: