Visitors to the Siam Paragon Mall shopping center, downtown Bangkok, Thailand, scattered after the shooting occurred. Photo/Independent

JAKARTA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) confirmed that no Indonesian citizens (WNI) were victims of shooting at the Siam Paragon Mall shopping center, downtown Bangkok, Thailand.

“The Royal Thai Police succeeded in immobilizing and detaining the perpetrator. From information from various sources, 3 (three) people died and 5 (five) people were injured. There is no information about any Indonesian victims,” ​​said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written statement, Tuesday (3/ 10/2023).

As previously reported, there was a shooting at the Siam Paragon Mall shopping center, downtown Bangkok, Thailand at around 16.20 local time. A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested. He had used a gun.

According to the BBC, footage on social media previously showed buyers running out of the center. The city center as well as the nearby Siam metro station were closed. People also uploaded videos, which appeared to be taken from inside the mall.

In one of the videos, four loud sounds resembling gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex. Witnesses also reported online that they hid inside shops and bathrooms.

Meanwhile, Thai police confirmed the arrest of a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok.

Armed violence is not uncommon in Thailand. A former police officer killed 22 children at a kindergarten last year in a gun and knife attack.

Meanwhile in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and injured 57 in a rampage that occurred in four locations in and around the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed her concern over the incident.

“I am aware of the shooting incident at Siam Paragon and have ordered the police to investigate. I am most worried about public safety,” he wrote on X’s social media.

