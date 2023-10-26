loading…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were victims of mass shootings in the US. Photo/NDTV

JAKARTA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) ensures that no Indonesian citizens (WNI) become victims mass shooting in Maine, United States of America (US). This was stated by the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens, Judha Nugraha.

“The Indonesian Consulate General in New York has coordinated with local authorities and contacted community nodes around Maine. So far there have been no casualties among Indonesian citizens,” said Judha in a written message to journalists, Jakarta, Thursday (26/10/2023).

“Based on the Indonesian Consulate General’s database in New York, only 1 Indonesian citizen is recorded as living in Maine,” he added.

Judha also said that the Indonesian Consulate General in New York had issued an appeal to Indonesian citizens to increase their vigilance regarding the increase in armed violence in the United States.

Previously it was reported that mass shootings had occurred in 2 locations, namely at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation Bowling Alley in Lewiston, Maine. A total of 22 people died and 50 – 60 others were injured.

About four hours after the initial report of the shooting in Lewiston, police identified Robert Card, 40, a trained firearms instructor who had experienced mental health problems, as the suspect.

Card was reported by local media as a US Army reservist stationed in Saco, Maine. He recently reported “hearing voices” and threatened to shoot up the base.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the mass shooting.

“The President has been briefed on what is known so far about the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and will continue to receive updated information,” the White House said.

(ian)