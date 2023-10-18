Suara.com – Acting Minister of Agriculture (Mentan), Arief Prasetyo Adi and Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Laksana Tri Handoko agreed to develop post-harvest technology to increase the efficiency of agricultural products in Indonesia. In this collaboration, BRIN and the Ministry of Agriculture agreed to work together to create innovation in the food sector, from upstream to downstream, one of which is the problem of food loss and waste (FLW).

“This also relates to what is now a big issue, food losses and waste. So from frame to table. So, post-harvest technology from harvest to serving to the table, Indonesia will become one of the largest. Around 14% is lost after harvest (food loss) and 17% is lost on the dinner table (food waste). So a total of 31% is lost. “That’s a value of around 550 trillion rupiah,” said Acting Minister of Agriculture Arief at the Joint Agreement Signing event at the BRIN Office, Jakarta, (17/10/2023).

According to research results from the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) in 2021, Indonesia disposes of 23-48 million tonnes of food waste per year in the 2000-2019 period with an estimated economic loss of IDR 213 – 551 trillion/year or the equivalent of 4-5 percent of GDP Indonesia per year. Food loss or food shrinkage is food that is wasted from the sales process from farmers to markets. Meanwhile, food waste is food that is thrown away on the market to consumers.

“Not only agricultural innovation upstream, but also downstream. He (head of BRIN) owes me money for irradiation technology. “I want to use irradiation technology to extend shelf life,” said Arief Prasetyo.

One strategy to reduce FLW is to develop food irradiation technology which is currently being developed by BRIN. Food irradiation is a method of irradiating food using either radioactive substances or accelerators to prevent food spoilage and damage and free it from pathogenic microorganisms.

“This research does not only focus on extensification, but also intensification. Including post-harvest so that once it is produced it can last a long time. “For example, shallots can last 2-3 months so they can be distributed to various locations without the price falling,” added Head of BRIN Laksana.

Some examples of food ingredients that are planned to use food irradiation to extend the shelf life of 12 food commodities are chilies, shallots and eggs.

“We have to fix all of that. “So that in the future we (Ministry of Agriculture) together with BRIN can be better,” concluded Acting Minister of Agriculture Arief.

Several important points in the Synergy Agreement for Providing Research and Innovation in Supporting Agricultural Development are

(1) Coordination and synchronization of programs, Research and Innovation in the agricultural sector,

(2) Research, development, study and application, as well as standardization in the agricultural sector,

(3) Utilization of research, development, assessment results in the agricultural sector,

(4) Joint use of facilities and infrastructure,

(5) Utilization and capacity building of human resources (HR), and

(6) Other activities agreed upon by both parties are in accordance with their duties and functions as stipulated in statutory regulations.