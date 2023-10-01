Suara.com – The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora) Dito Ariotedjo appreciates all the official processes carried out to clarify cases related to the 4G BTS project of the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency of the Ministry of Communication and Informatics involving his name.

“I respect all official processes. I have provided information and clarification when questioned in July,” said Dito Ariotedjo after attending the Pancasila Sanctity Ceremony in Lubang Buaya, Jakarta, Sunday (1/10/20230).

He emphasized his commitment to cooperate and respond to allegations of receiving IDR 27 billion, which he said came from a corruption case involving former Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate.

Dito explained that he had proven his cooperative attitude by following all official processes at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office to prove that he was not involved.

“I have carried out these efforts. I am sure that I was not involved,” he said.

During the defense process, Dito also officially provided clarification at each stage of the formal forum. “I am always present and never absent,” he said.

Regarding speculation about the possibility of a reshuffle of his position due to this case, Dito stated that the most important thing for him was to give his best in his work.

“Positions can come and go. The most important thing is to give the best in our work,” he said, quoted from Antara.

Dito added that all the facts of the trial were in accordance with the investigation report (BAP) which he had clarified based on the information he had.

He also expressed his readiness to face all legal processes and risks that might arise from this situation. “We have to face it with our heads held high, including all the risks,” he stressed.