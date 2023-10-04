Suara.com – Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) suddenly caused a stir because he did not return to Indonesia according to the specified schedule, namely on October 1 2023. He was previously on work kunker duty in Spain and Italy since the end of last September.

At that time, Syahrul Yasin Limpo left with several echelon I and II officials at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan).

However, when he returned home, Syahrul separated from his staff because of separate plane tickets. Since then, the Ministry of Agriculture has lost contact with Syahrul Yasin Limpo and does not know his last position.

It is known that during the Minister of Agriculture SYL’s visit to Europe, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched the Minister of Agriculture’s official residence in connection with an investigation into alleged corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Also Read: Bareskrim Takes Over Investigation of Findings of 12 Firearms at the Official Residence of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo

Recently, Deputy Minister of Agriculture (Wamentan) Harvick Hasnul Qolbi was confused, because, until last Tuesday (3/10/2023), he still did not know for sure where the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo was.

“To this day we continue to look for the Minister’s whereabouts because up to this moment we have not had any news,” said Harvick, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

In fact, Harvick admitted that his party also did not know where Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s last position was because there had been no contact at all.

“We don’t know yet where we are in last place. There hasn’t been any (contact) at all,” said Harvick.

Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s whereabouts still remain a mystery, giving rise to suspicions that he ran away after being caught up in a corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture. Responding to this, Harvick asked the public for prayers so that the case at the Ministry of Agriculture would end quickly.

Also read: Reveals the reason why Minister of Agriculture Syahrul did not return to Indonesia on October 1, NasDem: He had a prostate problem

“God willing, it won’t (run away). We pray together so it can be finished,” said Harvick.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna Laoly also admitted that Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo had not returned to Indonesia after a working visit abroad.

“No, not yet in,” said Yasonna to journalists including Suara.com.

He admitted that he did not have the authority to search for Syahrul’s whereabouts, because this was within the domain of the police and KPK.

Referring to data revealed by Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim, Syahrul Yasin Limpo left Indonesia on September 24 2023 and then took a Qatar Airlines plane to Doha with the final destination being Rome.

Syahrul should have arrived in Indonesia on October 1 via a special route. However, the immigration system has not detected Syahrul returning to Indonesia.

At the end of last September, the Corruption Eradication Committee conducted a search at the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture for 20 hours. The search found money worth tens of billions in rupiah and foreign currency. Apart from that, dozens of firearms were also found.

Information is circulating that Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s legal status has been elevated to suspect in the alleged corruption case.

NasDem Says SYL Gets Treatment

Meanwhile, the NasDem Party revealed the reason why Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo did not return to Indonesia on October 1 2023. NasDem General Treasurer, Ahmad Sahroni, said that SYL was experiencing prostate problems, so he could not return to Indonesia.

“The Minister of Agriculture has a prostate problem so he cannot return to Indonesia on October 1,” said Sahroni, confirmed by Suara.com, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

However, Sahroni did not explain further whether SYL was undergoing treatment abroad for the prostate problem.

The Deputy Chair of Commission III DPR RI previously said that Minister of Agriculture Syahrul was currently carrying out activities abroad. It is said that SYL will return to Indonesia on October 5 2023.

“The Minister of Agriculture has other activities which are already scheduled. But the Minister of Agriculture will enter Indonesia on October 5,” said Sahroni.