The FIM has issued a statement announcing the changes to the regulations for the 2024 World Superbike season. Among the various rules, the introduction of the minimum combined weight between motorbike and rider stands out, a decision made thanks to the agreement of the FIM, DWO and MSMA.

In this new rule introduced for next year, Alvaro Bautista feels decidedly involved. He himself has often been at the center of attention for the issue of weight. Accused on several occasions of being favored by his height, the Spaniard has always defended himself by considering the pros and cons of his physicality. On the contrary, the bigger drivers have always felt penalized compared to the reigning champion, clamoring for changes to the regulations.

Among these, Scott Redding on several occasions underlined how much he believed the difference in weight between the reigning world champion and the rest of the grid had an impact: “The Superbike has done a great job creating some of the best motorcycle races in the world, but why isn’t there a minimum weight limit for pilots?” he asked loudly.

Citing a tweet from Motorsport.com, Bautista expressed his opposition to the new rule through his social profiles, writing: “I like this thing about the anti-Bautista law because in the end it’s reality. Nobody was complaining a couple of years ago…things burn.” The Ducati rider then published a photo in which he bites into two piadinas and ironically writes: “Ready for 2024”. The reference to the minimum weight is clear.

Not just minimum weight: in fact, the changes to the regulations also talk about fuel, engine and concessions. There will also be a fuel flow controlled by a meter which will be present on two bikes from each manufacturer. Data will be recorded during testing and racing to validate the concept and define values ​​for the 2025 season.

Furthermore, the tank will have a maximum of 21 liters, while the limit of engine revolutions will change. These, which were removed or added every three rounds based on results, will be imposed at the start of the season and cannot be reduced.

As for concessions, starting next year they will be reviewed every two rounds instead of the current three. The general approval of the concessions will take place one month before the test, although the details will arrive 14 days before the date of the technical control. This eliminates the need to describe the parts of the super concessions in the SBK regulation, in its place there will be a specific communication.

