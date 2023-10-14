The president of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, At the end of 2022, he informed all Mexicans that their salary would have an increase of 20% and this came into force from January 1 of the current year. This decision was made mainly due to inflation, which is currently affecting the entire nation.

However, it is important to highlight that this increase in salary did not apply in the same way throughout the country, that is, for the free zone of the northern border, the 20 percent increase meant that the salary would go from $260 pesos to $312 during this 2023.

While In the rest of the country it would go from 172 to 207 pesos per day, which represents an increase of 1,052 pesos per month. In this sense, you are probably wondering why this is so, below we will solve your doubt.

Why is the minimum wage higher on the border?

First, we must remember that the free border zone is made up of 43 municipalities in the states of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas and in that area, by sharing 3,180 kilometers of border with the United States, Mexico implements the National Development Plan.

By implementing this plan, the country’s government offers a series of fiscal benefits, among which stands out the doubling of the minimum wage and the harmonization of energy prices with the southern states of the American Union.

The objective of this plan is to prevent Mexican workers who are in that border area from emigrating to the United States in search of better-paying employment.

