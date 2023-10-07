The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic anticipated a few days ago that in 2024 there could be an increase in minimum salary what It will help the pockets of Mexicans; These adjustments always seek to improve economic conditions

According to the Confederation, the increase in the minimum wage It could go from 11.5 to 12.5% ​​in 2024, although there is a possibility that the increase could go further, up to 20%.

The president of the National Labor Commission of CoparmexRicardo Barbosa Ascensio, pointed out that: “We are working with 12.5%, we need to see the position of the workers and also the government. I see it as difficult for it to remain at 12.5%, it will be something closer to 20%, as has been the case. way in which the salary has been recovered year after year in this six-year term”.

This increase in the minimum wage could be announced at the end of next November, since companies plan their budget expenses during September, a month that has already ended, and the current October.

“We consider that the increase in the minimum wage is a temporary measure of 6 to 8 years, and I perceive that we are approaching the end of these adjustments,” said Barbosa.

Coparmex indicated that its expectation that the considerable salary increases will end soon, and that they will be more aligned with the inflation than with the economic recovery, and that responds more to the agreements reached between the private initiative and the Government of Mexico.

