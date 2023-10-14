Renato Brunetta (Lapresse)

Landini-Brunetta clash: “Subservient to the government”. “It’s political”

The CGIL contests the method and substance of the government’s choices on the economic package and the minimum wage. The secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini raises the tone of the confrontation with the executive. The top of the Corso Italia union did not like the role played by the CNEL in the minimum wage issue, with a final report that refers to collective bargaining, nor the executive’s choice to convene a summit on the maneuver with many associations at just three days from the approval of the budget law in the Council of Ministers.

“This maneuver has a short-sighted vision, of those who think exclusively of electoral interests. It is a maneuver of those who are afraid of dealing with the social partners”, attacks Landini. Then he announces: “I won’t be going to this evening’s meeting but the CGIL will be present with one of its representatives.”

The secretary of the CGIL lists the points of disagreement with the executive. “The government has invited 17 associations this evening at 7pm for a meeting lasting 1 hour and a half – notes Landini – then afterwards there will be another 17. In August, with a letter addressed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni we asked that not a meeting be held with the CGIL alone but with all the social partners who stipulate employment contracts”. Then he recalls: “We had asked for a meeting on wages and pensions, on the law of representation, on the minimum wage, and for a hiring plan in the public sector, to combat precariousness. We have had no response and they are calling us today at 7pm to tell us that on Monday they have set the Council of Ministers for the budget law which they have already decided to make”. For the secretary of the CGIL: “We are defending the constitutionally defined role of the social partners, we are not fighting this battle just for the CGIL. The CNEL incident is not an accident but the logic of the government’s choices and we do not agree, we will neither remain silent nor still. We are not willing to accept cuts to healthcare or pensions.”

Another point of conflict is the role played by the CNEL in the dispute over the minimum wage, after the task of developing a text given to the organization by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “The role of the CNEL has been distorted, whoever directs the CNEL today has chosen to be the third chamber, bending the body to a political logic, which started from the request of the government which instead of saying what it thinks and what it wants to do on wages and contracts has dumped its role on the CNEL, thus calling into question its autonomy and authority”, insists Landini. “Bargaining – she adds – they certainly don’t have to teach us how to do it. Today there is a need for legislative support that strengthens the role of bargaining”.

The president of the Cnel Renato Brunetta replies promptly: “To those who today direct the CGIL and speak of the ‘distortion’ of the CNEL only because, instead of limiting themselves to ratifying the political theses of a minority, fully and democratically exercises the functions enshrined in the constitutional provisions, I quietly remind you: the time of ‘counter-order comrades’ is over”.

On 18 October the CGIL convened the general assembly to establish how to continue the mobilization on the budget and the minimum wage. “We intend to have this discussion together with the other trade union organizations”, concludes Landini.

