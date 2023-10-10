Although it’s only October, many people are already doing the math to find out the amount they will receive as a bonus this 2023. In case the double bonus initiative is not approved, we tell you how to know the money you will receive before the deadline of December 20.

He aguinaldo must be paid to the workers, as indicated by the Federal Labor Law, Whether they are rank-and-file, trusted, permanent, unionized, hired for work or a specific time, temporary, commission agents, commercial agents, insurance agents, salespeople and others similar.

For all those who have not completed the year of service, regardless of whether they are working or not on the date of settlement of the bonus, they will have the right to be paid the proportional part of it, according to the time worked.

How to calculate the 2023 bonus?

Until this month of October, the bonus for 2023 corresponds to 15 days of salary of the base salary payment. If you have 1 year of service, you only have to multiply the payment of what you earn for each day by 15.

For example:

If a person earns 100 pesos every day, they must multiply 100×15 and the result (1,500) is what they should receive as payment.

For those who have a fixed salary (they always receive the same amount of money), the calculation is made per day worked, while for workers who receive a variable salary, the average daily income of the last 30 days worked is considered.

For example:

Monthly salary 12 thousand pesos/30 days (month) = 400 pesos (daily salary) 400 pesos (base salary) x 15 (days of bonus) = six thousand pesos (bonus)

If you have not completed one year at the time of paying the bonus, you must calculate it in this way: The amount can be obtained by dividing the days corresponding to the bonus by the 365 days of the year, the result is multiplied by the days worked and this in turn time for the daily wage.

For example:

15 (days of bonus)/ 365 (days of the year) = 0.041 0.041 x 280 (days worked) =11.48 (proportion of days of bonus) 11.48 (proportion of days of bonus) x 400 (daily salary) = four thousand 592 pesos (proportional bonus)

