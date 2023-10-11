(Image source: La Presse)

Minimum wage, the amendment of 5 experts arrives: yes to experimentation in critical sectors

Plot twist a few hours before the extraordinary meeting of Colonel called to vote on the proposal document on minimum salary legal. Marcella Mallen, Enrica Morlicchio, Ivana Pais, Alessandro Rosina and Valeria Termini, experts appointed to the Council by the head of state Sergio Mattarellathey presented an amendment that raises the minimum wage. The proposal is to relaunch the wage by law on marginal groups, mostly young people, women and immigrants as a precautionary strategy, thus responding to the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’ in a logic of inclusion, reduction of inequalities and respect for rights and dignity of workers, starting from the poorest. A proposal that does not reject the conclusions of the Information Commission in favor of stronger collective bargaining than the tout court inclusion of a minimum hourly wage by law, but which intends to support it in a synergistic manner.

“Alongside the commitment to strengthening the institutions of collective bargaining, the temporary introduction of a minimum wage rate is proposed which on an experimental basis would be applied only to some sectors, in particular those with the most problematic situations and with objective evidence of the fragility of the workers not (yet) resolved by collective bargaining”, write expert councilors Marcella Mallen, Enrica Morlicchio, Ivana Pais, Alessandro Rosina and Valeria Termini in a note commenting on the document being voted on. “The minimum wage rate could be set by taking the minimum wages of the contracts as a reference which, following a comparative exercise on the basis of criteria shared by a CNEL commission and with reference to the parameters adopted by the EU Directive, are judged to be qualitatively more protective for the relevant production sector”, we further read in the document which recalls how an experiment of this type has already been started by Germany.

The minimum wage, in fact, the experts explain “it should not be understood and implemented as a substitute for collective bargaining but it can play a complementary role, where it serves as a ‘minimum guarantee’ for workers who are poorly protected by the Ccnl. All G7 countries, except Italy and almost all European countries have legislation on the minimum wage, which is a sign of the fact that any problems of definition and implementation can find solutions”, continues the document which recalls how ” a minimum wage by law, if well implemented within the mechanisms of collective bargaining, does not weaken but strengthens it”. And international experience, including countries where collective bargaining is strong, such as Belgium, France, Germany, Holland , Portugal, Spain, “shows the unfoundedness of the fear that the adoption of a legal regulation on the subject of minimum wages could have crowding-out effects on collective bargaining”.

In fact, the document insists, recalling in this regard the words of the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, there is no solid evidence “of distorting effects and negative impact on employment and wages in general”. Experimentation therefore, “it must be designed and carried out in such a way as not to compromise the other proposals already listed in this document but possibly inserting themselves in synergy”conclude the experts according to whom the CNEL could be responsible for identifying the sectors and categories of workers from which to start with the experimentation.

