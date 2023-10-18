Giuseppe Conte Elly Schlein

Minimum wage, back to the commission. Oppositions arise “Perfect crime and escape from reality on a measure of civilization”

A new postponement, that of the bill on the minimum wage, in the Commission. A majority request that was approved with only 21 votes difference today in the Chamber.



The opposition arose: harsh for example the comment of Giuseppe Contewhich attacks the majority: “Entrust the realization of the perfect crime against a measure of civilization to the rebound between CNEL and referral to commission – the leader of the M5s said in the Chamber -. Instead of voting you are asking us to send the PDL back to the commission to let it die there, but we will not allow you postponements and meline. No more slaps in this room. Politicians should put away their flags and say that Italy is one of the five countries out of 27 in Europe that still does not have a minimum wage.”

The secretary Elly Schlein stated: “It is the chronicle of an announced escape, an escape from reality”. And he clarifies: “Today you are giving a blow to the 3.5 million poor and very poor workers. The signal you are sending is unmistakable: you count for nothing. I would like you to have met those two security guards at Turin airport who told me that they get 5 euros per “now and they have to work three jobs to get by. Instead you show up empty-handed. The postponement is a way of throwing the ball into the stands, so as not to find yourself in the embarrassment of saying no to a bill proposal that is also appreciated by part of the electorate that voted for you”. And, he added, with the opinion of the CNEL, “you have made others say what you do not have the courage to say: that is, that it is normal to have low wages. Don’t you feel any sense of shame on your skin? Your choice today is fearful, as well as being cynical. Have the courage, if you are against it, to vote against this proposal”.

But the majority remains firm on their position. On the minimum wage, the Fdi group leader said in particular in the Chamber Thomas Foti, the opposition just wants to “throw her into a fuss” and behave “like at the stadium”. And on Schlein’s accusation of “escape from reality”: “You have been on the run for a few years. In 2014 M5s presented a bill. The minimum wage was 9 euros. Was it a mistake then or is it a mockery today “Or a compromise you’ve made? Explain it, explain the reasons from an economic point of view. That figure is thrown away, it’s just thrown there. An in-depth study must be done in the commission. The difference between this room and the stadium is that here there are These people are used to making laws, others – fleeing the stadium – come here to behave like they do at the stadium”.

