The National Labor Commission of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) suggests that for the 2024 there is an increase in the minimum wage in Mexico that would range between 11.5% and 12.5%with the aim that employees lead a better quality of life.

Ricardo Barbosa Ascencio, president of the Coparmex Labor Commission, mentioned that the private initiative considers that an increase in 12.5% ​​would be enough to achieve full salary recovery, although this issue is expected to be discussed further.

The information about this salary increase could be revealed at the end of next November, this is because companies usually plan their budget expenses in the month of September and October.

“We consider that the increase in the minimum wage is a temporary measure of 6 to 8 years, and I perceive that we are approaching the end of these adjustments,” said Barbosa.

Currently the minimum wage in Mexico per day is 207.44 pesoswhich adds the amount of 6,300 pesos being the monthly salary.

How much would the minimum wage be for 2024?

During the six-year term of the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obradorthe recovery of the minimum wage has been around 88.5 percent, since since his arrival to the presidency he mentioned that one of the objectives would be to increase the salary, which in 2018 was 88 pesos per day.

The first increase since the López Obrador administration increased 162 percentbeing 172.87 pesos per day. Then there was an increase in the minimum wage and it went from 172.87 pesos to 207.44.

In the event that there is an increase in 12.5 percent By 2024, the minimum daily wage would be 233.37.

