The National Labor Commission of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) proposes that by 2024 there will be an increase in the minimum wage in Mexico that would range between 11.5% and 12.5% with the aim that employees have a better quality of life.

According to Ricardo Barbosa Ascencio, president of the Coparmex Labor Commission, the private initiative considers that the 12.5% ​​increase would be enough to achieve full salary recovery; nevertheless, it’s not official yet that this increase be made, since it still has to be discussed and analyzed in depth.

YOU’RE INTERESTED: Salaries do not reach workers in Jalisco

The National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami) assured that in the last 5 years, Mexico has recovered 88.6% of the minimum wage. The last salary increase came into effect on January 1, 2023, to $207.44 pesos per day and $312.41 in the free zone (northern border of the country), an increase that represented 20% of the minimum wage.

In article 570 of the Federal Labor Law The following is established: “The minimum wages will be set each year and will begin to take effect on January 1 of the following year”, so at the end of 2023 it would have to be defined how much the minimum wage would remain.

At the moment, In Jalisco, as in the rest of the country, the minimum wage is $207.44 pesosTherefore, if the 12.5% ​​increase is approved, it would be $233.37 pesos per day, which would add up to $7,001.1 pesos per month (30 days).

Stay up to date with the news, Join our WhatsApp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions