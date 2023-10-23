Suara.com – Jefri Nichol will have a boxing match against El Rumi in the Superstar Knockout match on November 17. Their boxing match is one of the most anticipated matches by the public.

Ahead of the match in three weeks, Jefri Nichol received support from Cut Mini, his partner in the film ‘Please Pray for Your Blessings’. Pray for Jefri to win against El Rumi.

“You don’t lose, you have to win,” said Cut Mini while demonstrating boxing movements when met in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Monday (23/10/2023).

For your information, the boxing match which will be held next month started with Jefri Nichol’s challenge via a Twitter upload. Jefri feels that the second child of Ahmad Dhani and Maia Estianty is a worthy opponent for him.

“I want to have a fist fight with El Rumi because he is big, and his record is 2-0 unbeaten,” wrote Jefri Nichol in English last April.

Not long after, Jefri’s challenge was accepted by El Rumi and in mid-October it was officially announced that the two of them would enter the ring this November.

Since officially becoming rivals, Jefri Nichol and El Rumi have been busy replying to sarcasm on social media. Most recently, the two of them exchanged sarcasm about who was the strongest among them.

El Rumi teased Jefri Nichol who was shorter than him. Meanwhile, Jefri sneered at El, who had been taken care of by a baby sitter since birth.