In case you missed the memo, Mini has launched a new generation of the hatchback (check out the video below). From now on it will always be called Cooper and will initially come in two EV flavors. This concerns the Cooper E and Cooper SE. The key question, of course, remained what these things should cost now. Well, we have the prizes!

Yes but…

With a base price of 34,500 euros, the new Mini Cooper E positions itself remarkably well in the catalogue. Because – regardless of inflation – the Cooper E is barely 1,400 euros more expensive than its predecessor, while you get much better specifications instead. A battery of 37 kWh, 184 hp and a theoretical range of 305 km. The high-tech interior with a beautiful round LED screen is also standard, as are 16″ alloy wheels made from 70% recycled aluminum and LED headlights and rear lights. Cruise control, duozone air conditioning, etc… it’s all there… but visually it doesn’t look good. he might leave something to be desired.

Well, Minis, that has always been personalization. Nowadays, this personalization starts from 3 equipment lines: “Classic”, “Favoured” and “John Cooper Works Trim”. Each with their own decoration. With the JCW Trim version you also get modified sporty bumper work and a sturdy spoiler on top.

Just go for Cooper SE

However, we feel that the majority of (leasing) customers will immediately go for the Cooper SE. Not so much for the extra power of 218 hp, but because the battery further increases to 49 kWh, the range ditto to 402 kilometers and the price remains relatively within limits. For example, the basic SE version costs 38,500 euros. Which puts it loose in the waters of the MG4 Luxury.

The Cooper SE is also not averse to personalization and has the same equipment lines (Classic, Favoured, JCW Trim) as the Cooper E. The most expensive Mini you can currently buy (for options) is the Cooper SE John Cooper Works Trim with a starting price of 47,410 euros.