Minecraft Live 2023 was held like every year, but the last edition was very special, as fans wanted all the creatures in Mob Vote 2023 to win and be added to the game. Unfortunately, only 1 emerged victorious, the armadillo. What will happen to the others? Will they make it to the game or will they be forgotten?

Since only the winning mob earns the right to be added to Minecraft in a later update, fans have had to say goodbye to a lot of mobs that have come in second and third places, such as the Rascal and the Golem. However, this could change with the penguin and the crab.

Will Mojang also add the crab and the penguin to Minecraft?

We say this because just before revealing that the creature that received the fewest votes was the penguin, Mojang’s director of operations, Vu Bui, made a comment that filled fans with enthusiasm who in this edition united to protest that all mobs appear in the game.

“Don’t feel bad for the penguin,” Bui commented. “Remember, our little frog friends didn’t win the vote, but they still managed to jump into the game.”

In case you don’t know, as part of MINECON Earth 2018, Mojang asked the community to vote on which biome would be added to the game. One of them was the swamp, which would include frogs as a new mob. Unfortunately for the frogs, the biome that won was the taiga, but regardless, the amphibians arrived with a later update and that could also be the fate of the penguins.

The penguin was the least preferred mob to be the new Minecraft mob

Taking into account that the least voted mob was the penguin, the crab was the one that was closest to the armadillo. This means that if the penguin (which came in third place) has a chance of becoming a mob, the crab should too, since it was the community’s second most favorite.

However, it must be made clear that Bui’s comment should not be taken as a promise from Mojang, but rather it is just a possibility that the losing mobs will not be forgotten.

Do you think the penguin and the crab will one day appear in Minecraft? Tell us in the comments.

Minecraft is available on a wide variety of consoles, as well as PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

