One of the most played titles in the world is Minecraft, and yes, there is no type of discussion possible regarding this. The game offers such freedom and becomes so addictive that millions of people enjoy the different adventures it offers every day. Some not only live incredible stories and moments that remain in their memory, but they decide to show the world their great architectural skills by making impossible creations.

This is a survival game in which you will have to collect food to feed yourself, look for materials to make buildings and kill enemies to survive. However, the game also has a creative mode which will give you everything you want so you can simply let your imagination fly and make creations as incredible as the floating island that we bring you below. We have been able to see creations of all kinds, from fortresses to a recreation of planet Earth.

Carrying out everything that we will show you below requires hard work. Placing each piece in its place, creating the shape of the island, the water and the effects it has is something that takes hours and days. In Minecraft we have even been able to see projects that have lasted three years, truly crazy. Although yes, The results are truly impressive and unique., we still don’t believe that such wonderful things can be done in this game. On this occasion, the work is by Reddit user MrLuiz__.

Made a flying island, what do you think?

byu/MrLuiz__ inMinecraft

As you have seen, this new creation does not lack any details. Of course, if you liked this incredible island you should also know that it is not the only one that has been made, since On her Reddit profile we can find another one that has a completely different style. And it even has the skeleton of a species of giant dinosaur that gives it a really interesting touch.

Although Minecraft has been on the market for many years, you can already see that the game is still more alive than ever, the support and mods that the title has means that it continues to remain one of the most played. And let’s be honest, as long as there are people who continue to show their skills to teach these types of creations to the community, we are sure that No matter how much time passes, you will still be able to see great constructions.

